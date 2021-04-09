-
EQUIPMENT
Custom gear for the 2021 Masters
-
-
April 09, 2021
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- Take a closer look at some of the best gear for this year's Masters Tournament. (FootJoy)
The 2021 Masters is underway, and while you may not be fortunate enough to attend this year's event, you can still get your hands on some very cool Masters memorabilia.
From hats, shoes, and headcovers to staff bags and a real Masters-winning putter, here's a look at some of the best gear currently available to commemorate the 2021 Masters.
FootJoy 'Peach Cobbler' shoes
Just in time for the spring tradition that is the Masters Tournament, FootJoy has designed an extremely limited number of “Peach Cobbler” Premiers to celebrate the occasion -- and the only way to get a pair is to win them.
No detail of the shoes has been overlooked -- from the outsole accents to the cleats, speckled midsole, and beyond -- and only 75 pairs have been made.
For your chance to win, head over to complete the contest entry form here.
Stitch 'Master Of Style' Collection
The 'Master of Style' collection from Stitch features Masters hats themed on some of the iconic food at Augusta National, including the club's Georgia Peach ice cream sandwich as well as its pimento cheese sandwich.
The collection also includes headcovers all themed on the annual venue for the year’s first major. Shop the collection here.
Dustin Johnson Master's winning commemorative TaylorMade Spider putter
To celebrate Dustin Johnson's 2020 Masters victory, TaylorMade has released a limited-edition Spider putter modeled directly from the multiple major champion's specs - including a short slant hosel, two nine-gram weights placed in the heel and toe, and a solid black finish with no sightline.
The putter will include a “springtime” themed presentation box, cover, and green accented SuperStroke Counter Core GT Pistol 1.0 grip.
The special edition DJ Commemorative Spider Putter is priced at $499.
TaylorMade Season Opener Limited Edition Staff Bag 2021
Get the professional look on the golf course with this TaylorMade Season Opening staff bag, which all of its staffers are using this week at Augusta National.
The bag features a brushed/micro-perforated synthetic leather finish as well as the Masters signature white and green color coding. Check out the bag here.
Nike 'Masters NRG Pack'
Nike's Masters edition shoes may not feature traditional Augusta colors but ‘The Masters NRG Pack’ includes a new color option in three of the company’s most popular shoes, which are being worn this week by several tour pros.
The pack includes the Air Zoom Victory Tour 2, the Air Max 90 G, and the Air Zoom Infinity Tour, with each of the shoe's uppers all being made from 100 percent recycled canvas.
Air Zoom Victory Tour 2 - $200
Air Max 90 G - $180
Air Zoom Infinity Tour - $150
Bernhard Langer's 1993 Masters winning putter
Golden Age Golf Actions has the one and only Scotty Cameron used by Bernhard Langer to win the 1993 Masters up for sale now, and the asking price is currently just under $50,000.
The putter is a pre-Titleist Classic I in black oxide finish with initials "B.L." The original Mizuno stamp on the toe was famously "X'd" out by Scotty Cameron at the following year's Tournament of Champions at La Costa.
Langer won the 1993 Masters tournament by a four-stroke margin. Check out the auction here.