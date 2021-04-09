Custom gear for the 2021 Masters

The 2021 Masters is underway, and while you may not be fortunate enough to attend this year's event, you can still get your hands on some very cool Masters memorabilia.

From hats, shoes, and headcovers to staff bags and a real Masters-winning putter, here's a look at some of the best gear currently available to commemorate the 2021 Masters.

FootJoy 'Peach Cobbler' shoes

Just in time for the spring tradition that is the Masters Tournament, FootJoy has designed an extremely limited number of “Peach Cobbler” Premiers to celebrate the occasion -- and the only way to get a pair is to win them.

No detail of the shoes has been overlooked -- from the outsole accents to the cleats, speckled midsole, and beyond -- and only 75 pairs have been made.

For your chance to win, head over to complete the contest entry form here .

Stitch 'Master Of Style' Collection

The 'Master of Style' collection from Stitch features Masters hats themed on some of the iconic food at Augusta National, including the club's Georgia Peach ice cream sandwich as well as its pimento cheese sandwich.