Callaway engineers set out to produce a family of golf balls that any golfer could fit into and benefit from—from Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, and Phil Mickelson, all the way to the weekend warrior.

The latest generation of the Callaway Chrome Soft — the Chrome Soft, Chrome Soft X, and the just-released Chrome Soft X LS— feature a complete redesign to promote more speed and distance, while maintaining the great feel and spin characteristics of its predecessors.

Rahm, who switched into the Chrome Soft X ball after joining Callaway's staff earlier this year, had this to say: "It’s an incredibly versatile golf ball – it allows me to maintain my distance and accuracy off the tee and open doors for me to improve from 150 yards and in. It is also very stable in the wind.” Chrome Soft X is the most played Callaway Ball on TOUR in 2021.

The new Chrome Soft X LS is in play for Marc Leishman, Wesley Bryan and Danny Willett, among others. Leishman recently said, "My speed is up, the flight is consistent, and the spin is still so good around the green."

So, which "family member" is right for you? The Chrome Soft is the softest feeling ball of the family designed for those looking for maximum forgiveness and longer distance off of every club in the bag.

For those who swing the driver at 105 mph and above, the Chrome Soft X is generally better. It offers soft feel and high ball speed while providing workability. The latest addition to the lineup, the Chrome Soft X LS (low spin) is an ideal fit for "bombers" looking for a ball with low spin to provide added distance.

"We've reinvented Tour ball performance again with our Chrome Soft family," said Dr. Alan Hocknell, Callaway SVP of R&D. "Redesigning each model from the inside out allows us to give golfers more of what they want in a Tour ball – long distance, great feel and a spin profile that promotes low spin on full shots and high spin around the green."

CHROME SOFT

The latest Chrome Soft golf ball contains a Dual SoftFast core with a 34% larger volume inner core and a thinner, graphene-infused outer core is designed to promote fast ball speed and increased wedge spin.

In addition to the Dual SoftFast Core, the ball contains a new mantle system formulated of proprietary, high-energy ionomer to promote fast ball speed.

The 10% thinner urethane cover of the Chrome Soft bids to promote less spin on full shots and added distance while still maintaining soft feel and excellent greenside spin and control.

The ball is completed by a new lower drag aerodynamic dimple pattern that promotes higher launch, higher flight, and thus, longer distance.

CHROME SOFT X

The Chrome Soft X ball contains a significantly larger SoftFast core than its predecessor, which is designed to promote faster ball speed.

The ball features a 15% thinner cover which produces lower spin on full shots, resulting in added distance, while a new mantle system combines a softer inner mantle with a firmer outer mantle, both consisting of proprietary ionomer blends to further promote faster ball speed.

This firm outer mantle works with the new, thinner cover in design to promote increased greenside spin and control. Also new for the next-gen Chrome Soft X is a lower drag aerodynamic dimple pattern, which is designed to produce penetrating flight and longer distance.

CHROME SOFT X LS

Finalizing the lineup, the Chrome Soft X LS features a four-piece, a single-core construction that's engineered to increase speed through a SoftFast Core, a Dual Mantle System, and a refined urethane cover.

The ball contains a significantly larger high-speed core design that aims to provide more distance through the bag, and it works with the mantle system to deliver high resilience and speed.

The Chrome Soft X LS also bids to promote maximum greenside control from the thin proprietary urethane cover for high spin, low launch and excellent feel in a player's scoring clubs.

According to Callaway, players see a 300-400 rpm decrease in spin from the X with the LS ball on mid-irons.

The Callaway Chrome Soft family of golf balls are at retail for $47.99 per dozen. All three models are available with Callaway's Triple Track Technology, which approximately 25% of Callaway's tour staff opts for, including Mickelson, Francesco Molinari, and Michelle Wie.