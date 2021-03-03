Tiger Woods' impressive history at Bay Hill

At the 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Tiger was looking to end a two-and-a-half-year winless streak, on what was a windy Sunday with greens and pins that Woods would afterwards describe as the most difficult he had ever experienced at this event.

On the treacherous eighth hole, Woods held a two-stroke lead. Sitting in the middle of the fairway with the pin on the left side guarded by the pond in front of the green, Woods, who would often lean on his cut shot during his time working with Sean Foley, struck a high draw. The ball landed softly on the front portion of the green and rolled to within 5 feet of the cup.

The bold shot paid off and gave Woods a three-stroke advantage, and he would go on to secure his 72nd PGA TOUR win and begin his ascension back to World No. 1.

Club Used: Nike VR Pro Blade 8-iron with a True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shaft.

4. 2009 (final round): Third shot to No. 16

Tiger began the 2009 final round at Bay Hill five strokes adrift of playing partner Sean O'Hair. The 16th hole in 2009 was a challenging par 4 (now plays as a par 5), and it looked to be advantage O'Hair after Woods was forced to pitch out following a wayward drive.

However, O'Hair gave the initiative back to Woods when he found the water guarding the pin at the front of the green.

Faced with a tricky 85-yard wedge shot to the flag for his third, Woods aimed 25 feet away from the hole toward the archway on the green, causing the announcers in the booth to question the line he was taking.

As Woods' pitching wedge landed at the top of the archway and spun back to just a couple of feet from the hole, the announcers quickly laughed off how they had foolishly questioned Woods' thinking, saying: "I think he knows what he's doing!"

Club Used: Nike Victory Red 60-degree wedge with a True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shaft