In using the proven forged T9S+ face of previous generations, the thin, variable thickness design provides a high COR (more springiness) around the face for more distance.

Weight savings – in large part to the technologies discussed above – allowed Ping engineers to move weight low and back in the driver heads for lower spin coupled with greater forgiveness and stability.

The Ping G425 MAX boasts the most successful elements of the G400 Max and G410 Plus drivers. A 26-gram moveable tungsten weight positions more mass in the rear of the club for greater stability and forgiveness. Indeed, MOI is 14 percent higher compared to the G410 Plus, according to Ping. As with previous models, the weight can be adjusted to neutral, draw, or fade settings.

The Ping G425 LST features a slightly smaller (445cc) pear-shaped head, and is designed to reduce spin. Compared to the G425 MAX, the LST model spins 500-700 rpm less—and it spins 200 rpm less than the previous generation G410 LST. In keeping with the smaller head, the adjustable weight is lighter in the LST as well at 17 grams.

The Ping G425 SFT (straight flight technology) is designed to help golfers who push and/or slice their tee shots. The 460cc, draw-biased club has a 23-gram tungsten weight in the heel to promote a right-to-left ball flight (an additional 25 yards of correction beyond the G425 MAX).

The new G425 Fairway woods and hybrids bring with them two innovations Ping engineers hang their golf caps on - Facewrap Technology and Spinsistency.

The Facewrap refers to a high-strength, thin maraging steel face that extends over the top of the face to the crown of the club. This produces greater face flexing, increasing the trampoline effect of the face for faster ball speed.

As for Spinsistency, Ping calls it “a complex face curvature that modifies the roll profile, mainly low on the face where the loft decreases to normalize spin and increase ball speed for more distance.” Both Ping Man robot testing and player testing with the new G425 fairway woods and hybrids showed greater distance on shots struck low in the face, thanks to this.

“Drivers have the advantage that you can tee them up however you want. So based on where you're hitting on the face and how you're doing that day, you can tee a little higher or a little lower. You can't do that when you have a tight lie on the fairway,” Ping VP of Engineering Paul Wood says.

“You're going to catch that roll on the face or you're going to chunk it. You don't have that luxury. Sometimes it sits up a little, sometimes sitting down, sometimes it's a tight lie. You're going to hit low on the face fairly regularly with a fairway wood. So really, what (Spinsitency) is doing is keeping that spin down a little, stopping the ball ballooning too much, but still giving you optimal results when you do hit one out of the middle or high on the face.”

The G425 irons feature a first for Ping: metal-wood style, variable face thickness (VFT) design. This allows the iron faces to flex more, producing higher ball speeds and higher-launching, faster-stopping shots.

A compact iron, the G425 is shorter heel-to-toe than the G410. Even with the smaller package, however, the G425 still boasts higher MOI than its predecessor thanks to toe and hosel weights and the enhanced perimeter weighting they provide.

“Normally, a smaller package means less forgiveness. You have less room to spread the mass to make the moment of inertia around the center of the head higher. What we've been able to do with the G425 iron is move the shaft in a little bit make it look visually a little smaller heel to toe and actually play a little smaller heel to toe,” Wood says.

“It’s easier to manipulate the face...and it’s a tiny bit more draw biased, which is good for the game improvement market...It's more forgiving, while at the same time looking a little smaller...Best of both worlds.”