EQUIPMENT
Product Spotlight: Aldila Ascent shafts
January 25, 2021
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- Aldila’s all-new line of Ascent golf shafts are designed to help golfers hit the ball longer and straighter. (Courtesy of Aldila)
A more stable shaft at impact helps golfers hit the golf ball longer and straighter. Aldila’s all-new line of Ascent golf shafts are designed to do just that.
With a combination of aerospace materials and bend profiles uniquely engineered for modern driver head performance, the Ascent features what Aldila calls an Impact Stabilization Zone -- a section of the shaft towards the tip with increased stiffness intended to stabilize the head at impact.
A more stable head at impact means more consistent ball flight, more centered contact, and less dispersion on off-center strikes.
Zane Nuttall, manager of product development and innovation for Mitsubishi Chemical and Aldila Golf, had this to say about the Ascent shafts.
“Ascent gave us an opportunity to create a shaft that is extremely stable at impact, all while giving players a smoother feeling profile. With our Impact Stabilization Zone, we could move the CG (center of gravity) closer to the clubhead, which helps stabilize the face, tighten dispersion windows, and dial in spin. At high speeds, players are looking for center face contact first and foremost, and the Aldila Ascent provides a unique, innovative approach to stabilizing the clubhead through impact."
The graphic below from Aldila, obtained using the high-tech motion capture system GEARS, shows the contrast between a standard shaft and the Ascent shaft with its Impact Stabilization Zone.
In terms of additional technology, the Impact Stabilization Zone is paired with a heavy tungsten prepreg material in the tip of the shaft to increase mass towards the clubhead, which adds additional force to promote better launch conditions. When these elements are combined, the new Ascent shaft helps increase ball flight apex while still offering lower spin performance and accuracy.
While TOUR seeding – the process of getting the product in professionals’ hands -- has only just begun, TOUR player feedback during testing has been positive, said Rusty Estes, Aldila Tour Representative.
“We began testing Ascent quietly at last year's FedExCup Playoffs, and what surprised me more than anything was how many different profiles of players responded well to it. It’s a TOUR-level shaft that is not only stable but seems to complement a wide range of deliveries, and as a fitter that is extremely exciting.”
This shaft will be available in a wide range of flexes and weights (click here to view the shaft’s specs). The Ascent line also includes the Ascent Ultralight, which features Focused Mass Technology (FMTTM) and a heavier butt-end, as well as FlyDrive Technology, which is an ultralight technology borrowed from fly fishing rods. True to its name, the Ascent Ultralight line weighs between 41 and 48 grams, 20-30 grams lighter than standard shafts on the PGA TOUR.
Aldila Ascent shafts have been spotted on the PGA TOUR beginning at The American Express and are now available at retail for $300 MSRP.
(Note: Interested in putting Aldila Ascent shafts in your clubs? Click here for more information.)