Product Spotlight: Aldila Ascent shafts

A more stable shaft at impact helps golfers hit the golf ball longer and straighter. Aldila’s all-new line of Ascent golf shafts are designed to do just that.

With a combination of aerospace materials and bend profiles uniquely engineered for modern driver head performance, the Ascent features what Aldila calls an Impact Stabilization Zone -- a section of the shaft towards the tip with increased stiffness intended to stabilize the head at impact.

A more stable head at impact means more consistent ball flight, more centered contact, and less dispersion on off-center strikes.

Zane Nuttall, manager of product development and innovation for Mitsubishi Chemical and Aldila Golf, had this to say about the Ascent shafts.

“Ascent gave us an opportunity to create a shaft that is extremely stable at impact, all while giving players a smoother feeling profile. With our Impact Stabilization Zone, we could move the CG (center of gravity) closer to the clubhead, which helps stabilize the face, tighten dispersion windows, and dial in spin. At high speeds, players are looking for center face contact first and foremost, and the Aldila Ascent provides a unique, innovative approach to stabilizing the clubhead through impact."

The graphic below from Aldila, obtained using the high-tech motion capture system GEARS, shows the contrast between a standard shaft and the Ascent shaft with its Impact Stabilization Zone.