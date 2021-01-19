-
EQUIPMENT
New year, new gear: A list of players who have switched equipment companies
-
-
January 19, 2021
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- Jon Rahm is now a member of the Callaway equipment team. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
The new year brings with it the promise of change, and for many PGA TOUR players, that means new equipment. This time of year is the closest golf comes to free agency, with players switching “teams” to new manufacturers. With many equipment contracts expiring with the end of the year, we’re on the lookout for players who have made big changes in their bag (and often to the logo on their hat).
Here’s a list of what we’ve seen thus far, with players listed by their new company (and their previous one in parentheses). We will continue to update this list with new additions.
PXG
Adam Schenk (Mizuno)
Luke List (free agent)
Hudson Swafford (free agent)
Danny Lee (TaylorMade)
Sung Kang (Titleist)
Jim Herman (TaylorMade)
Kyle Stanley (free agent)
Henrik Norlander (TaylorMade)
Srixon
Matt Neismith (Callaway)
K.J. Choi (Ping)
Titleist
Joseph Bramlett (ball to full bag)
Fabian Gomez (ball to full bag)
Nelson Ledesma (ball to full bag)
Troy Merritt (ball to full bag)
Sam Saunders (Callaway)
Callaway
Jon Rahm (TaylorMade)
Tyler McCumber (free agent)
TaylorMade
Tommy Fleetwood (Free Agent)
Newly Free Agent
Jason Day (TaylorMade)
Ryan Moore (PXG)
Chris Kirk (Mizuno)
Lucas Glover (Mizuno)