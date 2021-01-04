Rahm signs equipment deal with Callaway

Callaway Golf has announced the multi-year signing of Jon Rahm to its tour staff. The second ranked player in the world will play a full bag of Callaway woods, irons, and wedges, along with the brand's Chrome Soft X golf ball and an Odyssey Putter in 2021.

Rahm worked with Callaway to dial in the specs for each of his new clubs and will make his debut as a staff member at this week's Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua, Maui.

As well as an Odyssey putter and Callaway's Chrome Soft X golf ball, Rahm's bag in 2021 will include Callaway prototype woods and irons, along with the brand's Jaws MD5 forged wedges.

Rahm said his new clubs have already paid off handsomely as he shot a course record 59 at Silverleaf Club in his adopted hometown of Scottsdale, Arizona.

“I’m so happy to be joining Callaway, and I can’t wait to start the year,” he said. “The equipment is already performing well for me, and in my first round with the new setup, I shot a course record 59 at Silverleaf. I have confidence in my new Callaway clubs – and especially the golf ball, which has really impressed me during the testing process.”

This is a return to Callaway for Rahm, who used Callaway and Odyssey equipment in his stellar collegiate career at Arizona State University. Playing for head coach Tim Mickelson, he won 11 tournaments as a Sun Devil, which remains the second-most in school history behind fellow Callaway staffer (and Tim's older brother) Phil Mickelson.

“We’re proud to welcome Jon Rahm as the newest member of our Tour Staff,” said Callaway President & CEO Chip Brewer. “He’s one of the very best players in the world, and he’s a proven winner on golf’s biggest global stages. We’ve admired Jon for many years, going back to his college days when he first used our equipment. We’re excited to see him playing Callaway and Odyssey again as he looks to take his game to yet another level.”

Rahm, 26, turned professional in 2016 and has already won five times on the PGA TOUR, twice last season. He has reached world No. 1, earned 12 worldwide victories, competed for the victorious 2018 European Ryder Cup team, and won the 2019 European Tour Player of the Year award.

Along with his new Callaway clubs, Rahm will wear TravisMathew apparel in 2021.