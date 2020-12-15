-
Are equipment changes in store for Day, Rahm?
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- Jason Day and Jon Rahm are both longtime TaylorMade staff players. (Getty Images)
It's holiday card season, and for many families that means gathering around the fireplace, Christmas tree -- or anywhere you can find good lighting to dress alike, share some laughs and snap a couple of pictures to help spread holiday cheer.
For TaylorMade Golf, the Carlsbad-based company has a lot to be cheerful about, especially considering their staffers claimed two of the three major championships this year thanks to Collin Morikawa’s win at the PGA Championship at Harding Park and Dustin Johnson’s record-setting victory at Augusta National on the heels of his dominant run to his first FedExCup.
TaylorMade’s Christmas card made headlines last year because it gave us the opportunity to see Tiger Woods in a onesie. This year, the big news was who WASN’T featured on the card.
The big news of Tommy Fleetwood signing with TaylorMade was announced Monday. He was included on the holiday card that was posted to social media on Tuesday. Jason Day and Jon Rahm were noticeably absent from the lineup, however.
This is an interesting development since both Day and Rahm have been TaylorMade staff players for their entire careers with Jason having one of the longest tenures going back to when he turned pro in 2006. TaylorMade was without comment on the changes.
So where will Day and Rahm land in 2021? Day, who last won in 2018, is likely going to go the free-agent route like many players have in the last few years. For Rahm, reaching No. 1 in the world brought with it a lot of opportunities, and it is likely he was made an offer he couldn't refuse to join another OEM staff and become a prominent player.
Wherever each player ends up equipment-wise, we will find out as the calendar page turns, but for now, we can enjoy the smiles of Johnson, Morikawa, Woods, Fleetwood, Rory McIlroy and Matthew Wolff on TaylorMade’s holiday card.