What's in the bag at Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Change?
November 27, 2020
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- Phil Mickelson will have a 47.5 inch driver in play at Stone Canyon Golf Club. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
The third edition of The Match takes place today. What started as a high-stakes showdown between two of the greatest players in the history of the game has morphed into a jovial exhibition that supports a good cause. Phil Mickelson is the only professional golfer playing today but he will be joined by three stars from other sports: Charles Barkley, Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning.
While we won’t see Tiger Woods, Barkley’s sharp wit and Curry’s adeptness in another athletic pursuit (don’t forget, he once shot 71 on the Korn Ferry Tour) will be welcomed additions. Mickelson’s all-world recovery skills will be put to the test, as well, as he partners with Barkley in today’s modified alternate shot.
Before The Match: Champions for Change – which is supporting Historically Black Colleges and Universities – gets underway, let’s take a peek inside the bags of today’s competitors.
Phil Mickelson
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero (8 degrees)
Shaft: KBS TD 60 C5 TX (@47.5 inches)
2-wood: Mystery Blacked Out Club
Shaft: Accra TZ6 M5 75
4-wood: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero (16.5 degrees)
Shaft: KBS TD 80 C5 TX
Irons: Callaway Epic Forged (4-6) Callaway Apex MB ‘21 (7-PW)
Shafts: KBS Tour V 125 S+
Wedges: Callaway PM Grind ’19 “Raw” (54-10, 60-12, 64-10)
Shafts: KBS Tour-V 125 S+
Putter: Odyssey WHXG Blade “Phil Mickelson”
Grip: SuperStroke Pistol GT Tour
Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X (with Triple Track)
Grips: Golf Pride MCC (White-Black)
Stephen Curry
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero Single Diamond (9 degrees, -1/N)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X (45 inches, D3)
3-wood: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero (13.5 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 8 X (43 inches, D3)
Utility: Callaway Apex UT ‘21 (18 degrees)
Shaft: KBS Tour 130X
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro Double Dot (4-PW)
Shafts: Project X 6.5
Wedges: Callaway Jaws MD5 (50-10S, 56-10S, 60-10S)
Shafts: Project X 6.0
Putter: Odyssey Toulon Atlanta
Ball: Chrome Soft X
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet MidSize
Peyton Manning
Driver: PXG Prototype
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD TP 6 X
3-wood: Callaway Rogue
Irons: PXG o311 P Gen3 (3-PW)
Shafts: KBS C-Taper Lite 110 S
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50F, 56M, 60M)
Shafts: KBS C-Taper Lite 110 S
Putter: Scotty Cameron SB+
Ball: Bridgestone Tour B XS (#18)
Charles Barkley
Driver: Callaway BB21 (9 degrees)
Shaft: Ventus Blue 6 X (@46.5")
3-wood: Callaway BB21 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Ventus Blue 7 X (@44")
Hybrid: Callaway Mavrik (19 degrees)
Irons: PXG 0311 SGI (4-PW)
Wedges: PXG Sugar Daddy (52, 56, 60)
Putter: PXG Blackjack