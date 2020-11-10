-
EQUIPMENT
What was in Woods’ bag for his Masters wins
November 10, 2020
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- Take an in-depth look at the clubs Tiger Woods used in his Masters wins. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Of Tiger Woods’ 15 major victories, it’s his Masters triumphs that seem to hold the most magic. Beyond the shots, the emotion, and the dominance, Woods’ victories identified the evolution of the player.
Three different coaches: Butch Harmon, Hank Haney, Tiger Woods
Three different caddies: Fluff Cowan, Steve Williams, Joe LaCava
Three different club companies: Titleist, Nike, TaylorMade
When you look into Woods’ five Masters wins, there are a ton of moving parts, but if you take a close look at his bag, there is very little change in his setup. There has been a ton of change in technology during Woods’ career, but the DNA of his bag is very similar to what it was when he first came onto the scene in 1996.
If you look at the bags from a structural standpoint, the only real changes are his putter: from the Scotty Cameron Tel3 into his ever-powerful Scotty Cameron GSS (colloquially known as the Elder Wand), and the addition of a 5-wood, which was added to the bag during the summer of 2005.
That’s really it. In 23 years. Lofts of irons and wedges? All the same. Grips? The same. Iron shafts? The same. In this day and age of high-tech equipment, it’s extremely unique to have a player staying so close to the bag DNA he played as a junior.
Let’s take a look at what Woods had in the bag for all five of his Masters victories.
Tiger Woods WITB: 1997 Masters
Winning Score: -18 … bested his next closest competitor Tom Kite by 12 shots!
Driver: King Cobra Deep Face (9 degrees)
Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold X100
3-wood: Titleist PT (15 degrees)
Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold X100
Irons: Mizuno MP-29 (2-4) and MP-14 (5-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold X100
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTG (Raw Tour Grind) (56, 60 degrees)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold X100
Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport TeI3
Ball: Titleist Professional 90
Tiger Woods WITB: 2001 Masters
Winning Score: -16 ... Beat David Duval by 2 shots and Phil Mickelson by 3.
Driver: Titleist 975D (7.5 degrees)
Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold X100
3-wood: Titleist 970 (15 degrees)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold X100
Irons: Titleist 681 Forged (2-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold X100
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design 200 Series (58 bent to 56 degrees, 60 degrees)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold S400
Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS
Ball: Nike Tour Accuracy TW
Tiger Woods WITB: 2002 Masters
Winning Score: -12 ... was 3 shots better than Retief Goosen and 4 better than Phil Mickelson
Driver: Nike Forged Titanium (8.5 degrees)
Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold X100
3-wood: Titleist 970 (15 degrees)
Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold X100
Irons: Titleist 681 Forged Prototype (2-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold X100
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design 200 Series (58 bent to 56 degrees, 60 degrees)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold S400
Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS
Ball: Nike Tour Accuracy TW
Tiger Woods WITB: 2005 Masters
Winning Score: Tiger beat Chris DiMarco in a playoff after they both tied at -12. The next closest golfers were Luke Donald and Retief Goosen at -5.
Driver: Nike Ignite 460cc (8.5 degrees)
Shafts: Mitsubishi Diamana 83 TX
3-wood: Nike T60 Ignite (15 degrees )
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana Blue 103 TX
Irons: Nike Forged Blades (2-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Nike Pro Combo (56 degrees), Nike Blade TW (60 degrees)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS
Ball: Nike One Platinum TW
Tiger Woods WITB: 2019 Masters
Winning Score: -13 ... was one shot better than Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, and Xander Schauffele.
Driver: TaylorMade M5 (9 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White 60 TX
3-wood: TaylorMade M5 (13 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White 70 TX
5-wood: TaylorMade M3 (19 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White 80 TX
Irons: TaylorMade P-7TW irons (3-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind Raw (56 and 60 degrees)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS
Ball: Bridgestone TourB XS
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord