What's in Tiger's bag?

A driver head and putter grip. That’s all that has changed since Tiger Woods notched his record-tying 82nd victory at last year’s ZOZO Championship.

Tiger’s bag is studied, mulled over, and marveled at more than any other player’s in history —and rightly so after 82 wins, 15 majors, and thousands of jaw-dropping highlights.

So, what are the things we can learn as we take another look into the bag?

Well, for starters let’s focus on spin/loft. Tiger loves spin wherever he can find it, preferring to have too much loft rather than not enough. If you look at his iron lofts, they are basically a club weaker than his competitors’.

This is for two reasons:

1) He is very particular about carry, spin, and launch windows. These are non-negotiable. He’s been hitting his irons a certain distance since he was 18. If it ain’t broke...

2) Controlling dynamic loft. It has always been Tigers’ preference to “de-loft” his irons to get more out of them than play with stronger lofts. It’s actually an old school philosophy but who is going to argue with the guy? You can hit a predictable golf shot leaning the shaft forward.

Finally, look at his pitching wedge and sand wedge. He has a seven-degree gap between the clubs, from 49 to 56 degrees. That’s larger than most of his peers but Tiger knows exactly how to turn his 56 into a 52 and control spin and distance. His 56-degree wedge is now effectively three clubs in one with multiple shots built into it. Could all TOUR players do this? Probably. But with the trust and craftsmanship that Tiger does? Probably not.

This is what Tiger will have in the bag this week at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD in Thousand Oaks, California.

Driver: TaylorMade SIM (9 degrees)

Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 60 TX (44.75, D3)

3-wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 at 14.25 degrees)

Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 70 TX (42.75, D3)