Next generation Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls debut on PGA TOUR

The ProV1 and the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open have become synonymous.

The original ProV1 prototypes were introduced to TOUR players at the 2000 Shriners. Forty-seven players put the ball in play that week, including winner Billy Andrade. It was a week that revolutionized golf.

Now Titleist is introducing its latest ProV1 prototypes this week at TPC Summerlin. The introduction of these latest prototypes follows a two-year development process.

Making new products available for TOUR players to use in competition, otherwise known as TOUR seeding, is the final stage of research and development before a product is released to the public. It’s a very exciting—yet stressful—time for the TOUR truck’s support teams.

A good portion of the TOUR staff was sent samples to try in early-to-mid September, but this is the first week they’ll be testing the new balls in tournament conditions.

Team Titleist also is in the process of seeding the new TSi metal woods. That may sound overwhelming, but it makes a ton of sense to get players testing new woods and balls at the same time. The performance of each is dependent on the other, so to dial both in at the same time saves a ton of steps.

Thus far, the buzz around the new ball has been very positive.

A few notes:

• Cameron Tringale shot 59 with the new Pro V1x while testing at home.

• Cam Smith started his Monday practice round with three consecutive birdies and added one more to that total to start his Tuesday round.

• Greg Chalmers, playing the new Pro V1x, said: "I played nine holes with the new Pro V1x today, and if it performs in tournament conditions like today then you guys have officially built the perfect golf ball. Long, great flight, and better feel on all shots but particularly around the greens. Stays on the face longer and feels so good. Spins way more on chipping. Can I switch to that ball this week?”

• Jimmy Walker, playing the new Pro V1, said: "It’s as fast as the [Pro V1] Left Dash X off the driver and feels very soft around the greens. I still have more testing to do but so far so good."

• Rory Sabbatini, the only player in this week’s field who also played the original ProV1 at the 2000 Shriners, switched from the yellow Pro V1 '19 straight into the new Pro V1x this week.

No word yet from the folks in Fairhaven as to when the latest iteration of the Pro V1 and Pro V1x will come to retail, but with seeding underway this week, it’s safe to say we’ll be hearing more on that front soon.