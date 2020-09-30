-
What’s in Camilo Villegas' bag?
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- Take a closer look at the eclectic golf bag of Camilo Villegas. (Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
The game is a better place when Camilo Villegas is back in the field. It’s been a long road to get back consistently on the big show—and sadly it had nothing to do with his game. It’s unimaginable the pain he and wife Maria have had to endure losing their daughter to cancer in July at only 22 months old. The resolve, grace, and courage they have shown to the world from the inception of this tragedy has been nothing short of inspiring. All golf fans are grateful he found his way back out on TOUR.
Villegas has always been a compelling figure and an easy player to root for. What you will see in his setup below:
1. An ego-less bag that employs two high-lofted hybrids.
2. High lofts across the board to complement a player who leans the shaft substantially at impact.
3. Fourteen tools chosen for very specific reasons. He has windows and numbers he has relied on since he hit the TOUR.
4. His irons are bent substantially weak— in some cases as many as four degrees to help his low-launch, low-spin delivery and the bounce has been ground off the back (even on the U85) to help.
Take a look at his TaylorMade set up from years back. He has been doing this for a long time.
Camilo Villegas WITB: Sanderson Farms Championship
Driver: TaylorMade M4 (10.5 degrees @11.5)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Yellow 70 6.5
3 Wood: TaylorMade M2 2016 (3HL, 16.5 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Yellow 80 6.5
5 Wood: TaylorMade M2 2016 (5HL, 21 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Yellow 80 6.5
Hybrid: TaylorMade SLDR (5H, 24 degrees @23)
Shaft: True Temper Project X HC1 95 6.5
Hybrid: TaylorMade M2 (28 degrees)
Shaft: True Temper Project X HC1 95 6.5
Irons: Srixon U85 (5) Srixon Z785 (6-P)
Shafts: Royal Precision Rifle FCM 6.5
Iron Specs: Length/Loft/Lie
*lengths are cut with no grip
5 (U85): 37 5/8, 27.5, 60.5
6: 37 1/8, 32, 61
7: 36 5/8, 36, 61.5
8: 36 1/8, 40.5, 62
9: 35 5/8, 45, 62.5
PW: 35 1/8, 50, 62.75
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8 "Raw" (54-08M, 60-08M)
Shafts: Royal Precision Rifle FCM 6.5
Putter: Scotty Cameron SB+
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Grips: Golf Pride MCC Custom