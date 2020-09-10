-
EQUIPMENT
What the pros are playing: Safeway Open
September 10, 2020
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- A look at Keegan Bradley's stamped wedge. (GolfWRX)
Ahead of the 2020 edition of the Safeway Open at the North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa, we caught up with the PGA TOUR’s finest to take a look inside their golf bags.
In this week’s gallery, we get a peek at a yet-to-be-released (or announced, for that matter) driver from Titleist (ditto, Srixon), as well as some equipment changes and, per usual, unique wedge stampings.
1. New Titleist TSi2 and TSi3 drivers have begun TOUR seeding. The apparent continuation of the Titleist Speed project saw several players opting for immediate switches.
2. Patton Kizzire was testing a TSi3 ahead of the competition.
3. ...as was Scott Stallings (below). We also spotted Charley Hoffman with a TSi3 driver in his bag.
4. Also on the new equipment note: Charl Schwartzel has new TaylorMade P7MB irons in the bag.
5. Speaking of Charley Hoffman (mentioned earlier), the man is leaving no stone unturned in an effort to improve his putting as you can see.
6. Keegan Bradley has one of Cleveland’s new RTX Zipcore wedges in play—with some classy stamping to boot. Initials with the colors of one’s country’s flag are never a bad choice!
7. A first look at the new Srixon ZX Utility iron, which has begun TOUR seeding.
8. What’s not to love about Bo Hoag’s wedge (Vokey SM8) and iron (Mizuno JPX 919 Tour) stamping?
9. Any guesses on who this Phish and Grateful Dead-loving golfer is?
10. Xinjun Zhang has a set of TaylorMade P7MC irons in play...as well as some pretty sweet “XJZ” stamped Vokey SM8 wedges.
11. Shane Lowry was spotted testing the new Srixon ZX5 driver—looks like he likes it!
12. And speaking of Srixon, here’s a look at the new staff bags unveiled this week.