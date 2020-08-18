-
FEDEXCUP
Incredibly, Adam Scott's bag hasn't changed much since his 2003 win at TPC Boston
August 18, 2020
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- Adam Scott began the FedExCup Playoffs ranked 36th in the standings. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
TPC Boston, site of this week’s THE NORTHERN TRUST, also is where Adam Scott earned his first PGA TOUR victory. To mark the milestone before the start of the FedExCup Playoffs opener, we compared Scott’s bag today to the one he used in 2003. It hasn’t changed much since that win 17 years ago.
He was just 23 years old when he beat Rocco Mediate by four strokes to collect the first of his 14 PGA TOUR victories. Scott, winner of the 2004 PLAYERS and 2013 Masters, has trusted Titleist equipment since day one, and although he has upgraded his setup with modern tech, the basic setup of his bag looks very similar to how it did in 2003. Few players on TOUR can say the same.
Let's start with the irons that he currently uses, the Titleist 680's. These irons came out in 2003, but oddly enough, it wasn't until years later (2014) that Scott put them in play consistently. These irons have more offset, a higher toe, and a bit longer blade length than other Titleist offerings. He did use them for a short time in 2003 but went through a number of Titleist offerings from 2003 to 2013 until finally settling on this set.
His wedge setup past the pitching wedge also is similar to the one he used when he won his first TOUR title. Like most players, Scott now uses a 52-, 56- and 60-degree wedge configuration instead of his old 54- and 60-degree gapping.
Scott has been a two-metal-wood player for most of his career, preferring some sort of a driving iron to replace a hybrid or a 5-wood.
Lastly, and probably the most notable element, is his putter. In 2003, he was a Scotty Cameron Newport 2 player. Now, Scott opts for a broomstick-style, MOI-heavy, mallet putter. This switch was instrumental in the Adelaide native finally triumphing at Augusta National in 2013.
Here is a look back at what Scott had in the bag for his first TOUR victory in 2003 and what he has in the bag today.
Adam Scott WITB 2003
Driver: Titleist 983K (8.5 degrees)
Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 (44 inches)
3-wood: Titleist PT (15 degrees)
Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 (42.75 inches)
Irons: Titleist 681 (2-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold X100
Wedges: Titleist Vokey (254-10, 260-12)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold S400
Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 (Tri-Sole, 35 inches)
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord
Adam Scott WITB as of PGA Championship 2020
Driver: Titleist TS4 (10.5 degrees, A1 SureFit setting, 2-gram weight)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Kuro Kage XTS 80 X
3-wood: Titleist TS2 (16.5 degrees, A1 SureFit setting)
Shaft: Fujikura Rombax P95 X
Irons: Titleist 716 T-MB (3-iron), Titleist 680 (4-9)
Shafts: KBS Tour 130 X
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (48-08F, 52-08F, 56-10S), Vokey Design SM8 WedgeWorks (60-06K)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold AMT Tour Issue X100
Putter: Scotty Cameron Xperimental Prototype Rev X11 (long)
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet