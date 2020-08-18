Incredibly, Adam Scott's bag hasn't changed much since his 2003 win at TPC Boston

TPC Boston, site of this week’s THE NORTHERN TRUST, also is where Adam Scott earned his first PGA TOUR victory. To mark the milestone before the start of the FedExCup Playoffs opener, we compared Scott’s bag today to the one he used in 2003. It hasn’t changed much since that win 17 years ago.

He was just 23 years old when he beat Rocco Mediate by four strokes to collect the first of his 14 PGA TOUR victories. Scott, winner of the 2004 PLAYERS and 2013 Masters, has trusted Titleist equipment since day one, and although he has upgraded his setup with modern tech, the basic setup of his bag looks very similar to how it did in 2003. Few players on TOUR can say the same.

Let's start with the irons that he currently uses, the Titleist 680's. These irons came out in 2003, but oddly enough, it wasn't until years later (2014) that Scott put them in play consistently. These irons have more offset, a higher toe, and a bit longer blade length than other Titleist offerings. He did use them for a short time in 2003 but went through a number of Titleist offerings from 2003 to 2013 until finally settling on this set.