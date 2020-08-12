Snedeker's bag: How it has changed since his 2018 Wyndham Championship win

-
August 12, 2020
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
Two-time Wyndham Championship winner Brandt Snedeker is a creature of habit. Although the Tennessee native became an equipment free agent late last year, his dedication to some aspects of his bag has been unwavering.
Take his putter, for example. The Odyssey Rossie has been in the bag his entire career. He’s been gaming it since he competed on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2006. He’s had it in the bag so long, in fact, that he’s had to replace its White Hot face multiple times. His irons shafts, Aerotech SteelFiber I95 S, have been a fixture since 2011.
Since his second Wyndham win in 2018, however, the rest of his equipment has been in flux. He has been in multiple drivers, fairway woods, irons, and wedges, with the only constant being the putter.
Snedeker’s launch profile compares to players like Ryan Moore, Zach Johnson, Brian Gay, and Jim Furyk. Snedeker doesn’t hit it a long way—averaging just 284.1 yards off the tee this season—nor does he hit the ball particularly high. He relies more on spin and accuracy than the now-popular high-speed game.
Snedeker earned his first PGA TOUR title at the 2007 Wyndham and won the tournament 11 years later on the strength of a first-round 59. Some aspects of his bag remain unchanged since his last Wyndham win. The putter, 5-wood, lob wedge, and iron shafts have all stayed the same.
It's worth noting that although the logos and make of some of the equipment have changed, the DNA remains the same. Snedeker always leans towards a forged cavity-back iron. In his woods, he prefers metal shafts that are mid-launch and mid-spin. The structure of his set is exactly the same, as well: driver, 3-wood, 5-wood, 4-PW, 52-, 56- and 60-degree wedges...and the old trusty Odyssey.
Here’s a closer look at what was in Snedeker’s bag when he won the Wyndham two years ago versus what he has in play today.
2018 Winning WITB Wyndham Championship
Driver: Bridgestone Tour B JGR prototype (9.5 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD IZ-6X
Fairway woods: TaylorMade M3 (15 and 19 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Pro Tour Spec
Irons: Bridgestone J15CB (4-9 iron)
Shafts: Aerotech SteelFiber i95 S-Flex
Wedges: Bridgestone J40 (48 degrees), Bridgestone J15 (52 bent to 51 degrees, and 56 bent to 55 degrees), Titleist Vokey TVD Prototype (60-06K)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Odyssey White Hot XG Rossie
Length: 34 inches
Ball: Bridgestone Tour B X
Grips: Lamkin Crossline
WITB as of 2020 PGA Championship
Driver: Ping G410 Plus (9 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 X
3-wood: TaylorMade M6 “Rocket 3” (14 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X
5-wood: TaylorMade M3 (19 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 8 X
Irons: Srixon Z785 (4-9)
Shafts: Aerotech SteelFiber I95 S
Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (48-10S, 52-10S, 56-10S) Vokey SM8 (60K)
Shafts: (48) Aerotech SteelFiber I95 S (52/56/60) True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Odyssey White Hot XG Rossie
Length: 34 inches
Ball: Bridgestone Tour B X
Grips: Lamkin Crossline