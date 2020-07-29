From the trash can to the bag: The story behind Schwartzel’s unique putter

The unique-looking back-shafted putter that Charl Schwartzel has used for the last 18 months – and that helped carry him to a T-3 finish in last week’s 3M Open -- initially had to be retrieved from a trash can at PXG headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Depending on your view of the aesthetics of the putter, perhaps you’d be tempted to snicker. But given that the South African just posted his best PGA TOUR finish in more than two years, gaining nearly a stroke on the field with his putter, you’re likely more intrigued by the science behind the putter and why it’s so effective for Schwartzel.

First, the backstory.

According to a PXG spokesman, the putter was an early prototype that never moved into production. In fact, the company already had scrapped the design before Schwartzel visited headquarters to work with PXG engineers.

“Charl initially expressed interest in testing an armlock style putter,” the PXG spokesman said. “After testing out a traditional armlock design, Charl explained he was looking for more forward shaft lean, while maintaining the forward ball position he always uses. This couldn’t be achieved with a traditional head design.

“Thinking about the requirements, we grabbed a back-shafted design out of a scrap bin; it had dents and scratches all over from chucking it in the trash. We built up the putter and Charl instantly felt that it was a much more natural fit.”

Analytics likely played a part in Schwartzel’s search for a putting change.

In 2010, his Strokes Gained: Putting average was 0.899. He made just 11 PGA TOUR starts that year, with 36 rounds played, so he did not meet the minimum required number of rounds played to officially qualify for any statistical categories. Had he did, he would’ve ranked No. 1 in Strokes Gained: Putting that year, ahead of the official No. 1, Luke Donald (0.874 average).

The next season, Schwartzel won the Masters. But since then, his putting numbers have fallen off. In 2013, he ranked 43rd in Strokes Gained: Putting. In 2014: T-86. In 2015: 169th. In 2016: 124th.

He climbed back inside the top 100 in the category in 2017 and 2018 but was still not satisfied.

But then PXG pulled the putter out of its trash bin and into Schwartzel’s bag just prior to the 2019 Puerto Rico Open. The payoff was immediate, as Schwartzel finished T-6, ending a string of four consecutive missed cuts and a WD.