EQUIPMENT
Possibility of a 3-wood change in Tiger’s bag
July 13, 2020
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- Tiger Woods could potentially update his 3-wood this week at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. (Chris Trotman/Getty Images)
Hands down, it’s the most talked-about 14 clubs in golf history; there is no disputing it. But what can we expect in Tiger Woods’ bag at Muirfield Village for this week’s Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide?
Many PGA TOUR players took the time during the COVID-19 lockdown to rest, practice a little, and maybe even test and tweak some gear. In Tiger's case, there are parts of his bag that simply won't change, specifically: driver, 5-wood, irons, wedges, putter, and ball.
However, there is one club that he potentially could update at Memorial: his 3-wood.
When we parted ways before the break, Tiger’s bag looked like this:
Driver: TaylorMade SIM (9 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White Limited 60 TX
3-wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 @14.25 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White Limited 70 TX
5-wood: TaylorMade M3 (19 @18.25 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White Limited 80 TX
Irons: TaylorMade P7TW (3-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: TaylorMade MG 2 “Tiger MT Grind” (56-12, 60-11 degrees)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS
Grip: Ping PP58 Blackout
Golf Ball: Bridgestone Tour B XS
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord
Chances are, this is the bag he shows up with on Thursday, but there is also the possibility that the 3-wood may get swapped for the TaylorMade Sim Max 14 "Rocket."
Until a couple of years ago, Tiger was religiously in a bonded hosel fairway wood, as those heads typically "feel" a bit more stable and are optically a little more pleasing to look at. Obviously that's all player-specific. but in the past, that was Tiger’s reasoning.
So, keep an eye out for that potential switch. Tiger is ridiculously picky when it comes to that club (as with all his clubs); the shape has to be right and it has to interact with the turf properly. The 3- and 5-woods are clubs Tiger likes to "beat down" on, flight high and low, and they have to provide a ton of versatility. Finding the right one for him is no easy task.
Nonetheless, a Tiger Woods bag on the range at a PGA TOUR event is plenty for all golf fans. We’ll look into the contents of that bag and let you know if there are any updates.