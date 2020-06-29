-
EQUIPMENT
Cleveland unveils new RTX ZipCore wedges
-
-
June 30, 2020
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- Cleveland revamped its RTX wedge to offer more consistent spin, distance and feel. (GolfWRX)
Cleveland Golf has unveiled its latest wedge lineup -- the RTX ZipCore --saying it has torn its “flagship RTX wedge down to its core and rebuilt it from the inside out.”
The “core” in the RTX ZipCore is a unique, low-density region in the heart of the wedge, which offers a variety of benefits.
Just like with driver, engineers want to move the center of gravity in wedges to enhance launch, performance, and MOI (moment of inertia).
According to the company, RTX ZipCore wedges perform better on shots struck both low and high in the face, and the size of the sweet spot is increased. The end result: more consistent spin, distance, and feel.
RTX ZipCore wedges are also equipped with the brand’s all-new UltiZip Grooves. According to Cleveland, the UltiZip Grooves are 11 percent sharper and 7.3 percent deeper than previous generations as well as 7.4 percent closer together for more a larger groove contact area (and thus more spin).
RTX ZipCore wedges feature a new heat treatment, which is intended to boost durability and guard against a decrease in spin performance over time. The wedges also feature a Tour Satin finish; however, according to the company, Black Satin and Raw finishes will arrive at retail later this year.
Jeff Brunski, Vice President of Research and Development at Cleveland Golf, had this to say about the new wedges.
“The new RTX ZipCore is a technological leap forward for Cleveland wedges. We’ve inserted a low-density core inside the clubhead, allowing us to create a wedge with unprecedented consistency and exceptional feel. They also feature our tour-proven grinds and most aggressive groove technology to date–all packaged in a sleek yet traditional design.”
Cleveland RTX ZipCore: Specs, price, and availability
MID Sole grind: 46 through 60 degrees
LOW Sole grind: 56 through 62 degrees
FULL Sole grind: 54 through 60 degrees
Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold Spinner Tour Issue
Grip: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360
Price: $149.99
Availability: Aug. 14, 2020