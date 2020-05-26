-
Titleist introduces Vokey Design WedgeWorks Low Bound K Grind wedge
May 26, 2020
By GolfWRX staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Adam Scott and Webb Simpson both have a version of the new wedges in their bags. (Courtesy of Titleist)
Titleist has unveiled its latest addition to its Vokey line through WedgeWorks with its new Low Bounce K Grind.
Featuring a wider sole and enhanced camber, designed to provide players more forgiveness around the green, Vokey's K Grind is currently one of the most popular grinds among PGA TOUR pros.
For the new Low Bounce K Grind, master craftsman Bob Vokey and longtime Vokey TOUR rep Aaron Dill gathered feedback from TOUR pros and found that several players desired a lower bounce version of the model.
With that feedback in mind, Vokey decided to craft a “sole with 6 degrees of effective bounce, while maintaining the wide camber that makes the K design so effective for a wide variety of players” - giving birth to the Low Bounce K Grind that has been a huge hit on TOUR.
Available in 58 and 60-degrees, the latest additions include the same technology found in the brand's SM8 line with a progressive center of gravity that pushes outside and in front of the face for added MOI, greater consistency, and trajectory control.
The new low bounce option also includes a heat-treated face for ultimate durability as well as Spin Milled grooves designed to produce maximum spin.
Adam Scott and Webb Simpson are among the biggest names currently with the 60.06 model of the club in their bags for 2020.
On Scott's decision to put the club into play this year, Dill revealed that the Australian was “blown away” while testing the club.
“Adam Scott was using the original Vokey Design 200 series (260.08) wedge for several years,” Dill said. “As far back as 2012, we started testing the new K Grind with him after he mentioned he was looking to improve his bunker play. He was seeking more forgiveness and – after some blind testing – Adam was blown away by how much easier coming out of the sand could be with this grind.
“We started with a 60.10 K, and as conditions firmed up, Adam mentioned that a little less bounce could be the key. The 60.06 K was born and has been in his bag ever since.”
The new Low Bounce K offers the same customization options included in all Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks wedges -- including toe engravings, expanded stamping options, and custom painted loft and grind markings.
The wedge comes in a choice of new Satin Tour Chrome and Raw finishes and is available to purchase now at Vokey.com for a price of $199. For more Vokey wedges, visit PGATOURSuperstore.com.