EQUIPMENT
What the pros were playing: AT&T Byron Nelson
May 07, 2020
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- A look at Henrik Stenson’s Callaway Legacy Black irons at the 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson. (Courtesy of GolfWRX)
While there is no AT&T Byron Nelson at Trinity Forest Golf Club this week, we’re fortunate to have photos from the Dallas, Texas, event dating back to 2012.
Here are some of GolfWRX’s shots of what the pros were playing at AT&T Byron Nelson.
Last year, Keith Mitchell, who always has awesome stampings on his Vokeys arrived at the AT&T Byron Nelson with one of the most interesting wedge situations we’ve seen. The wedge is a 2019 BV Proto with a “V” Grind (which we discussed here), but there’s plenty more going on, as you can see.
Former Navy Lieutenant, Billy Hurley III’s, bag at the 2017 competition was inspired by the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG-93) he served on for four years.
Shot in 2019, Henrik Stenson’s Callaway Legacy Black irons, like his famed Diablo Octane Tour 3-wood, have been in his bag for an eternity—by TOUR pro standards. The irons were released more than a decade ago!
Jason Dufner is another player who likes to keep stalwart clubs in the bag for a long time. Dufner’s 2015 setup also includes a custom Scotty Cameron putter cover featuring the logo of his alma mater, Auburn University.
Laser engraving is more complicated and expensive than club stamping, so it’s no surprise it’s significantly rarer on TOUR. Still, there are plenty of cool instances, like Louis Oosthuizen’s Ping iBlade irons (shot in 2017), which include “Louis57” engraved in the cavity.
Here’s something you don’t see every day: In 2017, John Huh’s TaylorMade ATV wedges featured the lofts and lies written on the back of the clubs in permanent marker. It’s certainly quicker than stamping...
Two things to know about Y.E. Yang: He famously took down Tiger Woods at the 2009 PGA Championship at Hazeltine, and, as you can see in this image from 2017, he likes hybrids...a lot.