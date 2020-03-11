×
Equipment Report
  EQUIPMENT

    What the pros are playing at THE PLAYERS Championship

  A detailed look at Jon Rahm's wedge stamped with his nickname "Rahmbo." (GolfWRX)

Ahead of the 2020 edition of THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass, we caught up with the PGA TOUR’s finest to take a look inside their golf bags. In this week’s gallery, we take a look at some cool customs, interesting wedge stampings, and captivating covers.

Jason Dufner has some fun with fellow Cobra staffer Bryson DeChambeau with his “King of Math Gymnastics” stamped wedge.

1-Jason-Dufner-wedge-847

Additionally, Dufner (as with other Cobra staffers) has a limited-edition PLAYERS Championship-inspired bag this week.

2-Jason-Dufner-bag-1694

Paul Casey’s custom alligator head cover from Dormie continues the trend of the Englishman sporting bold selections by the Canadian company.

3-Paul-Casey-cover-1694

Erik Von Rooyen’s Callaway Jaws MD5 wedge has custom dots in the colors of the South African flag.

4-EVR-wedge-847

John Rahm has his nickname (Rahmbo) on his TaylorMade MG2 wedges. Were that your nickname, you probably would too!

5-Rahmbo-wedge-847-WRX

Byeong Hun An, a member of the International team, is still rocking his Presidents Cup putter cover.

6-An-putter-cover-847

Gary Woodland proudly sports a University of Kansas Jayhawk putter cover.

7-woodland-putter-cover-847

Vokey’s Aaron Dill had some fun stamping Ryan Armour’s wedges.

8-Aaron-Dill-Ryan-Armour-wedge-847

Denny McCarthy’s worn out putter finish shows that this flatstick has been around the block!

9-Denny-McCarthy-Putter-847

A pretty sweet custom Bay Hill rangefinder holder.

10-Bay-Hill-rangefinder-847

Peter Malnati’s custom Scotty Cameron features a welded neck

11-Peter-Malnati-putter-847
