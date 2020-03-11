-
EQUIPMENT
What the pros are playing at THE PLAYERS Championship
-
-
March 11, 2020
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- A detailed look at Jon Rahm's wedge stamped with his nickname "Rahmbo." (GolfWRX)
Ahead of the 2020 edition of THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass, we caught up with the PGA TOUR’s finest to take a look inside their golf bags. In this week’s gallery, we take a look at some cool customs, interesting wedge stampings, and captivating covers.
Jason Dufner has some fun with fellow Cobra staffer Bryson DeChambeau with his “King of Math Gymnastics” stamped wedge.
Additionally, Dufner (as with other Cobra staffers) has a limited-edition PLAYERS Championship-inspired bag this week.
Paul Casey’s custom alligator head cover from Dormie continues the trend of the Englishman sporting bold selections by the Canadian company.
Erik Von Rooyen’s Callaway Jaws MD5 wedge has custom dots in the colors of the South African flag.
John Rahm has his nickname (Rahmbo) on his TaylorMade MG2 wedges. Were that your nickname, you probably would too!
Byeong Hun An, a member of the International team, is still rocking his Presidents Cup putter cover.
Gary Woodland proudly sports a University of Kansas Jayhawk putter cover.
Vokey’s Aaron Dill had some fun stamping Ryan Armour’s wedges.
Denny McCarthy’s worn out putter finish shows that this flatstick has been around the block!
A pretty sweet custom Bay Hill rangefinder holder.
Peter Malnati’s custom Scotty Cameron features a welded neck