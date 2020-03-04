-
What the pros are playing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 04, 2020
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- TaylorMade created a custom putter cover that features the recipe for the drink that bears Arnold Palmer’s name. (GolfWRX)
Ahead of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Bay Hill Club & Lodge, we got a look at what some of the PGA TOUR’s best have in their golf bags. Of course, tributes to Arnold Palmer abound, with plenty of pros turning up with custom gear and equipment companies proper honoring Mr. Palmer. In this week’s gallery, we take a look at all of that and more.
Odyssey Golf created both blade and mallet (pictured) putter covers featuring an iconic image of Palmer and his Cadillac convertible.
Bryson DeChambeau’s bag features “Arnie Camo” in colors inspired by Palmer’s umbrella logo.
Scott Brown will be putting this week with a Scotty Cameron prototype that has very similar stamping to a certain 15-time major champion’s wand...
Phil Mickelson’s 64-degree wedge is stamped with his logo and, well, his approach to the game. A Mickelson thumb’s up fo this one!
Some Callaway staffers’ woods will feature the same image from the first photo and a Palmer umbrella ribbon.
The umbrella appears on a custom TaylorMade Pix golf ball as well.
Also on the TaylorMade front: TM served up a custom putter cover that features the recipe for the drink that bears Palmer’s name.
Brendon Todd has custom Palmer-inspired covers (likely designed by Stitch Golf) for his woods and putter this week.
Can you name the movie the quote stamped on Lanto Griffin’s wedge is from, PGATOUR.com readers?
Ian “The Postman” Poulter has a custom putter cover that shows the years he has “delivered” Ryder Cup victories for Europe.
