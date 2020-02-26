-
What the pros are playing at The Honda Classic
February 26, 2020
By GolfWRX
- A look at the Chicago Cubs themed golf bag of Kevin Streelman. (GolfWRX)
Ahead of The Honda Classic, we walked the driving range at PGA National to check out PGA TOUR members’ golf bags as they prepare to take on the challenging course and its famed finishing stretch—The Bear Trap. In this week’s gallery, we take a look at some interesting irons, wedge stampings, cool accessories, and the defending champ’s bag.
Lee Westwood’s Ping i210 irons have his carry yardages written in the cavities in permanent marker (in yards, not meters, according to his caddie). As you can see, Englishman’s U-wedge flies 118 yards.
Ryo Ishikawa is making a PGA TOUR start at PGA National this week. He’ll be doing so with a 2016 Callaway XR 16 fairway wood, which features a strip of lead tape around the hosel. Both rarities on the PGA TOUR in 2020!
A look at defending champion Keith Mitchell’s Mizuno MP-20 irons, which are stamped with his initials.
Titleist staffer J.T. Poston has raw Vokey SM8 wedges in play this week. The tour-only unfinished look is popular among pros.
Die-hard Chicago Cubs fan Kevin Streelman visited the team at spring training and had them sign his staff bag. Pretty cool, and a new bar for sports fandom on the TOUR!
A look at Odyssey’s Toulon Design Latrobe putter. So named for the preferred putter style of the Pennsylvania city’s most famous son (Arnold Palmer), the flatstick features a plumbers neck for an interesting look.
Are those Tiger Woods’ irons? Well ... sort of. Tommy Fleetwood has been playing TaylorMade P7TW irons since last year. Fleetwood’s irons are sans traditional paintfill for a “raw” look.
