What the pros are playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 06, 2020
By GolfWRX
- February 06, 2020
- Sam Saunders' "raw and rusted" Callaway irons and wedges. (GolfWRX)
Ahead of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, we patrolled Pebble Beach and took a peek in PGA TOUR pros’ bags to see what the game’s best, and some of this week’s celebrity participants, are playing. In this week’s gallery, we have a look at Charl Schwartzel’s DIY iron modifications, country star Jake Owen’s bag, a few more notable irons and wedges, and a very interesting, presumably homemade, training aid.
Charl Schwartzel bought these Miura MB-001 irons online (per Golf.com’s Andrew Tursky) and drilled them out himself to reduce the swing weight.
Country singer Jake Owen is a fixture at Pebble Beach (and a single-digit handicap). Here’s a look at his sticks.
And when you’re a big-time country star and golf nut, you get the TOUR pro treatment! Case in point: this custom-stamped Cobra King wedge.
Also on the wedge front: Keith Mitchell has a custom grind and custom stamping on this “breakthrough proto” wedge. Vokey wedge rep Aaron Dill outdid himself with this one.
A glance at longtime Mizuno staffer Luke Donald’s setup as the 42-year-old prepares to take on the three courses of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The lone non-Mizuno club in Donald’s bag is a TaylorMade M6 3-wood.
PGA TOUR pros are met with an abundance of equipment options during the practice rounds. Here’s a look at a Bettinardi putter cover bouquet from the practice area.
L.A.B. Golf’s putters are always unique, most notably its Directed Force 2.1, which Adam Scott has used on and off. This B.2 is no exception. The flatstick features an eye-catching engraved face.
Patrick Martin’s Ping Blueprint irons feature a gold paintfill.
Roberto Castro was spotted with one of the more unique (and apparently homemade) training aids you’ll ever see on the PGA TOUR.
Safe to say Sam Saunders is a man who prefers the “raw and rusted” look in his Callaway irons and wedges!
All photos courtesy of GolfWRX. For more equipment coverage, visit GolfWRX.com.
