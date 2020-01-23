What’s in the bag: Tiger Woods, 2020 Farmers Insurance Open

Tiger Woods arrived at the Farmers Insurance Open this week with two drivers and two 3-woods in the bag. It wasn’t an innovative bag setup aimed at tackling both Torrey Pines courses, however. Rather, the 15-time major champion was testing TaylorMade’s new SIM driver and SIM Max Rocket 3-wood. Eternally discerning with his equipment, Woods was mulling over the switch from the TaylorMade M5 models of each club he played last year.

We’re including the specs for all the clubs pictured in Woods’ bag, but we can report it’s the SIM driver and M5 3-wood that Woods put into play in Thursday’s first round as he chases his record-breaking 83rd PGA TOUR victory.

Following his round – a 3-under 69 on the North course – Woods was asked if he was pleased with his new equipment.

“Yeah, I was,” replied Woods, who averaged 293 yards off the tee while hitting 57.18% of his fairways. “I felt like the start lines were a little bit tighter, which was nice. Felt like I shaped the ball well off the tees. I didn't quite get as many fairways as I needed to today, but overall all my misses were in good spots.”

Woods also was asked about the new Bridgestone Tour B XS ball that he put into play.

“I felt like I picked up maybe probably a quarter of a club in my irons, which was nice, without sacrificing any spin around the greens,” Woods said. “I think it's a little bit better in the wind, into the wind. I don't feel like I have to flight the ball as much as I did with my other ball, I don't have to lean on it as much, so technology certainly helps.”

All photos below are courtesy of GolfWRX.

Driver: TaylorMade SIM (9 degrees)

Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White 60 TX