Taylor adds new TaylorMade SIM Max 4-iron at Sony Open in Hawaii

HONOLULU – Even PGA TOUR winners will use game improvement equipment when it performs as advertised.

Former Sanderson Farms Championship winner Nick Taylor recently decided he wanted to go to four wedges in his set up but still wanted to ensure he didn’t lose too much by benching his 5-wood.

The new TaylorMade SIM Max irons – built to deliver fast ball speeds, high launch and forgiveness to satisfy game improvement golfers – turned out to be Taylor’s solution. The Canadian added a SIM Max 4-iron to the bag to ensure he can also get the high launch he is looking for.

“It’s been great. I got the 4-iron at 19 degrees, which is close to a 5-wood but I bent it to 21 degrees so it’s more like a 3 iron, maybe a hair shorter,” Taylor said after getting himself to the weekend at one under on Friday.

“I like it, it gets me the height I want. And the spin – for me – I’ve always been a low spinner so it helps at 4 iron length to get a few more RPM’s. Off the tee it’s great and off the fairway it has performed well also.”