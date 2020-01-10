-
EQUIPMENT
Taylor adds new TaylorMade SIM Max 4-iron at Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By Ben Everill, PGATOUR.COM
Nick Taylor sits a 1 under through 36 holes at Waialae Country Club.
HONOLULU – Even PGA TOUR winners will use game improvement equipment when it performs as advertised.
Former Sanderson Farms Championship winner Nick Taylor recently decided he wanted to go to four wedges in his set up but still wanted to ensure he didn’t lose too much by benching his 5-wood.
The new TaylorMade SIM Max irons – built to deliver fast ball speeds, high launch and forgiveness to satisfy game improvement golfers – turned out to be Taylor’s solution. The Canadian added a SIM Max 4-iron to the bag to ensure he can also get the high launch he is looking for.
“It’s been great. I got the 4-iron at 19 degrees, which is close to a 5-wood but I bent it to 21 degrees so it’s more like a 3 iron, maybe a hair shorter,” Taylor said after getting himself to the weekend at one under on Friday.
“I like it, it gets me the height I want. And the spin – for me – I’ve always been a low spinner so it helps at 4 iron length to get a few more RPM’s. Off the tee it’s great and off the fairway it has performed well also.”
Taylor also has the new TaylorMade SIM 3-wood launched last week. The company recently revealed its new line of SIM and SIM Max drivers and has now added the SIM Max and SIM Max OS irons.
Speed Bridge and Speed Pocket technology are enhanced in the new irons, while an all new ECHO Damping System behind the faces further improves feel and sound. The face is now thinner the M5 and M6 irons to allow higher ball speeds even on off-center hits.
TaylorMade also repositioned its Inverted Cone Technology (ICT) on each of the SIM Max and SIM Max OS irons to maximize efficiency. According to testing data the company says right-handed game-improvement golfers tend to miss to the right with their long irons, so they positioned the ICT in a draw-biased position in those irons to help.
The new irons are available for pre-order now and hit retail on Feb. 7.