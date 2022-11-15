Draws and Fades: The RSM Classic

With The RSM Classic this week, we’ve arrived at the conclusion of official PGA TOUR competition in 2022. The next tournament on the schedule is the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Jan. 5-8. Because this is the last Draws and Fades column until then, the annual extended listing of birthdays in the interim foot the page.

RELATED: Horses for Courses , Statistically Speaking

The RSM also concludes Segment 1 of PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Every gamer will be refreshed with three starts for every golfer by the time Kapalua is ready to host.

Also, as persistent reminders via email (and in this space) have explained, the PGA TOUR Fantasy stand-alone app will be discontinuing after the RSM. You’ll still be able to play PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf in the app dedicated to the PGA TOUR and on the desktop.

Speaking of the PGA TOUR app, today it was announced that it’s been overhauled. Nothing was untouched. So, play around and become familiar with it. You’re going to have much more control over how you use it, too.

The announcement included a note that the website also is undergoing evolution, and that gaming experiences will be included in the process. Of course, we’ll update everything that concerns what we do with fantasy and other considerations when it makes the most sense.

Lastly, I want to extend a personal message to you.

Because your loyalty is most important to what we do here, I’ve always said that without you, there’s no me. I’d be changing tires on golf carts somewhere if not for your support. I’m always listening to your needs, so the fun never ends for me to adapt and grow with you. With the fierce and ongoing support of the PGA TOUR to supply space and oxygen for our community, the experience is as fulfilling as any other. We’ve all done it together and will continue to. The future is fascinating.

Thank you.

Raising a glass to you and yours for a peaceful and loving holiday season.

POWER RANKINGS WILD CARD

Webb Simpson (-120 for a Top 40) … BetMGM has a top-40 market this week, so I’ll capitalize. Then again, it’s a slight to retreat into it for a guy with a glossy record in this tournament. He’s 10-for-10 (that includes a mid-tournament WD in 2017 due to a family matter) with two silvers and a bronze among six top-15 finishes. Aside from that unexpected departure five years ago, he’s finished outside the top 40 just once, and that was by one stroke in 2014. While that’s the kind of overwhelming support every course-history buff savors, he’s been a fraction of his familiar self throughout 2022 and since he suffered a herniated disc in his neck. In his most recent seven starts, he’s cashed just twice, neither time for a top 50.

DRAWS

Matthew NeSmith (+160 for a Top 20) … Never mind the Wild Card, if I had a Power Rankings Plus, as in a No. 16, it’d be him for the RSM. After a wicked T9-T2-T9 in consecutive weeks in October, he settled for a T53 in Houston, but the expectation is to reignite in the Golden Isles. He’s perfect in three visits with a pair of top 15s and a T29 (2021). And zero worries about the fit on paper. His approach game is sublime. There hasn’t been a first-time winner this season, but he belongs on the short list this week.

Sahith Theegala (+150 for a Top 20) … Because of his firepower, it’d be easy to reserve a slot in the Power Rankings every time he plays, but that that is the thought, that’s already enough respect to continue to lean into his possibilities. What never should be downplayed is how often he generates chances. Since splashing as a rookie last season, he’s 30-for-37 with 14 top 25s. Ironically, he missed the cut in his debut at Sea Island last year, but don’t let that stop you from rostering given this short of a promise that he’ll cash.

Ben Taylor (+160 for a Top 40) … Sure, it looks like a cinch to endorse the Englishman after his solo third in Houston, but he already had been building toward something special. He just hadn’t put four impactful rounds together yet. Lower the expectations this week but invest with gusto for another contribution in his second try at Sea Island.

Troy Merritt (+300 for a Top 20) … He was a Sleeper for the same bet here a year ago and finished T22. That’s OK because it wasn’t a bad beat. He closed with 65 to make it interesting. It was his fourth payday in his last five tries at Sea Island. Now he’s rested since a T3 at Mayakoba.

Henrik Norlander (+150 for a Top 40) … When he shows, it’s Groundhog Day at Sea Island. One of the playoff victims in 2016 ripped off four consecutive paydays culminating with a T5 in 2019, and then a positive COVID-19 test thwarted his appearance in 2020. Missed the cut last year, but he presents wonderfully in DFS once again, albeit fractionally due to his propensity to miss more cuts than he makes. Only two paydays in six starts this season, but both went for a top 25.

Ryan Armour

Wyndham Clark

Nick Hardy

Chris Kirk

Matt Kuchar

David Lipsky

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Pendrith

Scott Stallings

Brendon Todd

Odds sourced on Tuesday, November 15th at 6 p.m. ET. For live odds visit betmgm.

FADES

Robert Streb … Maybe as a flier in DFS because both of this PGA TOUR victories occurred in this event, but the 35-year-old has only one other top 25 (T25, 2015) in his other six tries. He’s had just one top 25 (T11, 3M) since April and has missed four of six cuts this season. In short, he’s only a horse for the courses.

J.T. Poston … From my consistently conservative position, he’s a bit out of reach despite a handful of electric performances in recent months. Just 1-for-6 at Sea Island (T14, 2019) and he missed two cuts in his last three starts with a cut. Yes, it’s splitting hairs for a guy who’s found a new gear, so there’s reason to slot him as a contrarian in a tournament where he’s earned little faith.

Francesco Molinari … Well, I liked him to a point at Mayakoba , but he finished 68th (of 68) in what was his second appearance. He’s making his debut at Sea Island this week, so he’s getting two baptisms by fire for the price of one. If anything, cut up a unit and throw a shard of it into a Make the Cut prop. He’s done that six consecutive times worldwide since July.

Tyler Duncan … Included only because he broke through here in 2019. He missed the cut in both return trips and he’s 1-for-6 this season with a solo 72nd at the Shriners.

Joseph Bramlett … Although he doesn’t resonate most weeks, it’s worth noting that he’s 4-for-6 this season with a pair of top 15s, so elevate him among your free agents in full-season formats, if applicable. Meanwhile, he’s 0-for-3 with zero red numbers at Sea Island since 2019.

Tyson Alexander

Dean Burmester

Cameron Champ

Peter Malnati

Sam Ryder

Adam Svensson

RETURNING TO COMPETITION

n/a

NOTABLE WDs

Tony Finau … So much for the betting favorite, the No. 1 in my Power Rankings and winner in three of his last seven starts. An undisclosed injury was cited . See you at Kapalua, big fella.

Si Woo Kim … He’d have been a tough own, anyway, as he’s missed three straight cuts at Sea Island and always presents best in the long-term. That said, he’s opened the season 4-for-4 with a top 10.

Erik van Rooyen … Among the throng that was going to miss the cut in Houston, so instead withdrew during their second round instead of completing it on Saturday morning. So, his RSM debut remains on ice. Since returning to competition after sitting out three months with a neck injury, he’s just 2-for-5 worldwide and without a top-30 finish.

Brendan Steele … Walked off Memorial Park during his final round with an injured back, so this decision isn’t surprising. The 39-year-old is 2-for-5 on the season with a T18 at Congaree.

Mark Hubbard … His brother, Nathan, tweeted that Mark had surgery on a toe scheduled for Monday. This followed a disqualification in Houston . All things considered, if he’s going to have consecutive setbacks, the timing couldn’t be better. He’s 48th in the FedExCup and will have two months to recover before the season resumes after the holidays.

Ryan Moore … Cashed in his last two starts and sits 139th in the FedExCup. He’s burning a career earnings exemption this season, so he can be choosy with his schedule. Sure, it’s odd that he’d sit out the last official stop of the calendar year, but he’s never appeared in the tournament. In that context, it was unusual that he committed in the first place.

RECAP – Cadence Bank Houston Open

POWER RANKINGS

Power Ranking Golfer Result

1 Scottie Scheffler T9

2 Sam Burns WD

3 Russell Henley MC

4 Aaron Wise T22

5 Joel Dahmen T9

6 Maverick McNealy T27

7 Denny McCarthy T53

8 Taylor Montgomery T57

9 Mackenzie Hughes T16

10 Jason Day T16

11 Tony Finau Win

12 Matthew NeSmith T53

13 Sahith Theegala T22

14 Sepp Straka MC

15 Davis Riley T27

Wild Card Hideki Matsuyama WD

SLEEPERS

Golfer (Bet, if applicable) Result

Charley Hoffman (+375 for a Top 20) MC

Scott Piercy (+450 for a Top 20) T16

Wyndham Clark T16

Beau Hossler MC

Walker Lee MC

BIRTHDAYS AMONG ACTIVE MEMBERS OF THE PGA TOUR

November 15 … none

November 16 … Scott Harrington (42)

November 17 … none

November 18 … Matti Schmid (25)

November 19 … Kyle Stanley (35); Max Homa (32)

November 20 … none

November 21 … none

November 22 … none

November 23 … Mackenzie Hughes (32)

November 24 … none

November 25 … none

November 26 … Vince Covello (40)

November 27 … none

November 28 … none

November 29 … none

November 30 … Smylie Kaufman (31)

December 1 … D.A. Points (46)

December 2 … none

December 3 … none

December 4 … Matt Every (39); Harry Higgs (31); Sahith Theegala (25)

December 5 … Ryan Moore (40); Lucas Herbert (27)

December 6 … none

December 7 … Luke Donald (45); Billy Horschel (36)

December 8 … Brandt Snedeker (42)

December 9 … Wyndham Clark (29); Matthias Schwab (28)

December 10 … Brian Stuard (40)

December 11 … none

December 12 … Nate Lashley (40)

December 13 … Rickie Fowler (34)

December 14 … Brian Gay (51)

December 15 … Sam Ryder (33)

December 16 … none

December 17 … Tim Clark (47); Davis Riley (26)

December 18 … D.J. Trahan (42)

December 19 … none

December 20 … none

December 21 … none

December 22 … Richy Werenski (31)

December 23 … Daniel Chopra (49)

December 24 … Vincent Norrman (25)

December 25 … none

December 26 … none

December 27 … Charley Hoffman (46); Doc Redman (25)

December 28 … none

December 29 … Martin Laird (40)

December 30 … Tiger Woods (47)

December 31 … Adam Svensson (29)

January 1 … none

January 2 … none