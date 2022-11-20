Jon Rahm wins, Rory McIlroy adds DP World Tour’s top prize to FedExCup

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) -- Rory McIlroy finished the year as Europe's top-ranked golfer for the fourth time - and first since 2015 - despite Jon Rahm winning the DP World Tour Championship on Sunday.

The Spaniard's two-shot victory over England's Tyrrell Hatton and Sweden's Alex Noren was his third in six years at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

But McIlroy finished the season top of the DP World rankings after Matt Fitzpatrick, his only rival for the Harry Vardon Trophy, was not able to get the job done.

The U.S. Open champion needed to win and McIlroy to not finish runner-up, or to finish second and the Northern Irishman to be outside the top seven.

But neither of those scenarios transpired as Fitzpatrick, three off the lead when playing the eighth, double-bogeyed and then dropped another shot at the 10th to end his chances.

McIlroy did not need any of the fireworks of the previous day, when he powered himself into contention with a 65, and while he could have tied Rahm on 20 under had he eagled the last he could only manage par for a 68 that included six birdies and four bogeys to finish fourth.

"It means a lot. It's been seven years since I've last done it. I've won three FedExCups since I last won," McIlroy, who lifted his third PGA TOUR FedExCup in August, told Sky Sports television.

"It would have been nice to get one win in there at the end of the year but Jon played an incredible tournament and fully deserved it."