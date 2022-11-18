Matt Fitzpatrick eyes DP World Tour Championship title but Rory McIlroy looms

Fitzpatrick's 67 puts him at 12-under 132 overall to not only share a three-shot lead with Hatton after two rounds but also keep him out in front in the Race to Dubai.

"I've played two good rounds to start with to put myself in position," the U.S. Open champion said. "Just keep doing more of the same and see where it gets me come Sunday."

Fitzpatrick would clinch a first Race to Dubai title with a third win at the DP World Tour Championship, provided McIlroy or Ryan Fox don't finish the event in second. A second-place finish would also be good enough for Fitzpatrick if McIlroy finishes lower than seventh.

Fitzpatrick had six birdies and a bogey at the 12th hole on the Earth Course, where he is a two-time winner. Hatton's 67 included eight birdies and three bogeys.

Fox, who is second in the points table to McIlroy, shot a 72 and was in 37th place after two rounds.