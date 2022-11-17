Matt Fitzpatrick grabs momentum at DP World Tour Championship

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Matt Fitzpatrick's fast start helped him move out in front in the Race to Dubai standings as Rory McIlroy looks to make ground in the first round of the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

Fitzpatrick birdied his first five holes and finished with a bogey-free 7-under 65 on Thursday for his lowest round on the Earth Course, where he is a two-time winner.

The U.S. Open champion was tied for the lead with Tyrrell Hatton, who went on a run of four straight birdies from the 13th hole but finished with his lone bogey on the par-5 18th.

McIlroy leads the Race to Dubai standings as he bids to be the DP World Tour’s leading player for the fourth time in his career, but needed a birdie on the 18th just to get under par with a 71 that tied him for 22nd. Ryan Fox, who is second in the points table to McIlroy, managed only a 73 to sit tied for 33rd.

Fitzpatrick would clinch a first Race to Dubai title with a third win at the DP World Tour Championship, provided McIlroy or Fox don't finish the event in second. Even a second-place finish would be good enough for Fitzpatrick as long as McIlroy doesn't finish lower than seventh.