Tony Finau cruises to win at Cadence Bank Houston Open

HOUSTON -- Winning used to come hard for Tony Finau. Now he's making it look easy.

Staked to a four-shot lead Sunday at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Finau stretched it to eight shots on the back nine and sailed to his third PGA TOUR victory of the year after two wins last season. With three bogeys that only affected the margin, he closed with a 1-under 69 and won by four.

Finau won only once in his first 185 tournaments upon joining the PGA TOUR. Now he has four in the last 30 tournaments, including three in this calendar year.

"I've always had belief, but confidence when you win is contagious," Finau said. "I'm starting to put together a full-package game."

It certainly showed over four days at Memorial Park.

Finau seized control with a 62 in the second round ahead of the change in weather and was superb in his bogey-free round of 68 in Saturday's cold and wind. No one came close to catching him on Sunday.

He finished at 16-under 264 and started the new season with a win -- moving to No. 12 in the world ranking -- after shaking off some rust in a missed cut last week at Mayakoba.

PGA TOUR rookie Tyson Alexander won the B-flight, and it was a big deal. Alexander made a 30-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole for a 66 and moved out of a tie for second to be the sole runner-up. That was worth enough FedEx Cup points that it should be a virtual lock that he qualifies for the postseason next summer.