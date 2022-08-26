Scottie Scheffler leads by two over Xander Schauffele at TOUR Championship

Schauffele rarely gets overly excited and this was no exception.

“It was nice to pick up some shots late here, but it’s just a positioning battle going into Sunday,” he said. "There's a lot of golf to be played on this property.

Scheffler wasn't overly concerned. He rarely is.

“I'm just going to go out there and do my thing and try and play good golf,” Scheffler said. “Xander obviously has a great track record around here, but paying attention to what other guys do on the golf course has never served me too well.”

Scheffler, who had a 66, is at 19-under par.

He started at 10-under par as the No. 1 seed in the FedExCup — Schauffele started four shots behind as the No. 4 seed — and had few complaints except for not making every birdie chance, and they were ample.

Scheffler played bogey-free. The four putts from 10 feet or closer that he missed? He saw those only as opportunities, a reminder that he was playing the kind of golf that carried him to an amazing stretch of four wins in two months — capped by the Masters — in the spring.

Starting the day with a five-shot lead, Scheffler made birdies from 5 feet on the par-3 second hole and then pounded driver on the next hole so perfectly positioned that he had a flip wedge into 5 feet for another birdie. At that point, he was ahead by eight shots.

Jon Rahm also had a 63 and worked his way closer to the top at 13 under. He was being interviewed when he looked up at a TV screen to see if Scheffler had made another birdie.

He still was six shots behind. Defending champion Patrick Cantlay (66) and Sungjae Im (65) are seven shots back.

Rahm wasn't sure if he put himself back in the mix, but his 63 made it feel more reasonable.

“But he's playing good golf, right? And we’re going to have to keep on going and play good golf, as well,” Rahm said. “It’s going to take a really strong weekend from me and hopefully not a strong one from Scottie. That’s kind of what we’re looking for.”

Schauffele seemed to find that at the end. He was six behind when he hit his approach to 12 feet behind a back left pin on the 16th and made the birdie. From the fairway on the 17th, his wedge spun back to 4 feet.

The 4-iron on 18 was bold and paid off.

“It was a little right of where I wanted, but it had the distance and the shape. I hit it really well, so I wasn’t very worried about it,” Schauffele said. “Just trying to make sure to cover that corner and I hit it solid so I knew it was going to cover. For it to go to 5, 6 feet was definitely a bonus.”

Schauffele's record around East Lake is astounding since he first arrived in 2017 as a PGA TOUR rookie and won. The FedExCup was different that year, before FedExCup Starting Strokes were introduced. Justin Thomas won the big bonus.

When it moved to the staggered start based on seedings, he had the low score over 72 holes.

No matter the format, Schauffele has never shot worse than par in 22 rounds. He has only two rounds at 70, the other 20 in the 60s.

That's not on his mind. Neither is the deficit he shrunk to two shots over the final three holes.

“There's a lot at stake here, and staying present is going to be the hardest thing,” he said.

At stake is the $18 million bonus and a chance to end the year with four PGA TOUR titles. Scheffler wants to end the best year in golf with a fitting crown. Seven months ago, he still was looking for his first PGA TOUR title.

The best score of the soft, sunny days belonged to Max Homa, who had a 62 and still is 10 shots behind.



