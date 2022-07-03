  • DAILY WRAP-UP

    Adrian Meronk becomes first Polish winner on DP World Tour with Horizon Irish Open win

  • Adrian Meronk became Poland&apos;s first winner on the DP World Tour closing with a 6-under 66 at the Horizon Irish Open. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)Adrian Meronk became Poland's first winner on the DP World Tour closing with a 6-under 66 at the Horizon Irish Open. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)