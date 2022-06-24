  • DAILY WRAP-UP

    Xander Schauffele shoots 63 to take 5-shot lead at Travelers

  • In the second round of the 2022 Travelers Championship, Xander Schauffele makes a 28-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th hole.
    Highlights

