    Scottie Scheffler among eight tied at the top at Charles Schwab Challenge

  • Scottie Scheffler was among eight players who shot 4-under 66 on Thursday at Colonial Country Club. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)Scottie Scheffler was among eight players who shot 4-under 66 on Thursday at Colonial Country Club. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)