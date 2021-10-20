-
Hiroshi Iwata leads by one at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
October 21, 2021
By Associated Press
Hiroshi Iwata leads after 18 at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
CHIBA, Japan -- Japanese golfer Hiroshi Iwata shot a 7-under 63 Thursday to take the first-round lead at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
Iwata had a one-stroke lead over Joaquin Niemann and 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama on the par-70, 7,041-yard Narashino Country Club course.
Tokyo Olympics gold medal winner Xander Schauffele shot 70, as did Rickie Fowler, who is playing on a sponsor's exemption for the second straight year.
Open champion Collin Morikawa shot 71.
Tiger Woods won his 82nd career PGA TOUR title at Narashino in 2019.
