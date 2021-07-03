Troy Merritt, Joaquin Niemann share lead at Rocket Mortgage Classic

DETROIT — Troy Merritt took off his cap and briefly bowed his head to acknowledge a roaring crowd after the first ace of his PGA TOUR career.



He didn't get to enjoy the moment for long.

Merritt's hole-in-one gave him a three-shot lead, but he gave a stroke back on the next hole with a bogey and shot a 5-under 67 on Saturday. Joaquin Niemann took advantage of the opening to share the third-round lead at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Niemann, who shared the 36-hole lead with Tom Lewis, pulled into a tie by two-putting from 46 feet at 17. He parred the final hole, the toughest one on Detroit Golf Club, for a 68.

Hank Lebioda (66) and Cam Davis (67) were a stroke back, and Brandon Hagy (68) was another shot behind. Lewis (71) was among six players three shots back with a legitimate shot on the relatively short course with receptive greens.

“The mindset will be make a few birdies, but don’t give any away," Merritt said. “Make them work to come and get us and hopefully it’s good enough in the end."

Rickie Fowler (68) was in a pack of 10 five shots back, while first-rounder leader Davis Thompson (72) was six shots back. After opening with a course-record tying 63, Thompson has played the last 36 holes in 1 over with rounds of 73 and 72

The 35-year-old Merritt made his first hole-in-one on the PGA TOUR — from 219 yards with a 5-iron off one bounce — to give him a three-stroke advantage.

