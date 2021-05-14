Sam Burns cards career-low 62 to take AT&T Byron Nelson lead

"The biggest thing for me is just seeing the hard work that we put in it, start seeing results from that," Burns said. "A lot of times you don't know how long the results are going to take. It's cool to see some feedback from the progress we've made back home and seeing it in tournament play as well."

Already with a four-hole run of birdies on the back nine, Burns put his tee shot in the stadium setting of the par-3 17th inside 4 feet, then hit a short approach on the par-5 18th to 2 feet for birdie.

Another birdie came on the par-4 14th, when Burns laid up on the 318-yard hole while playing partner Bryson DeChambeau drove the green and two-putted for birdie for the second day in a row. Burns made a 17-footer.

DeChambeau, who played at nearby SMU and is one of three top-10 players in the field, had two late bogeys for a 68 to get to 7 under. Sung Kang, the 2019 winner and defending champion after last year's cancellation, is 8 under after a 69.

Spieth didn't make any putts beyond 12 feet a day after a 55-footer for eagle on the final hole pulled him even with Spaun.

Still, Spieth was in his best position in five years for a top-10 finish -- or better -- at the Nelson. That hasn't happened in the decade since Spieth contended on Sunday as a 16-year-old amateur before tying for 16th.

Not only are Spieth's thoughts on the best finish in his hometown event, the three-time major winner and others are peeking at next week's PGA Championship on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in South Carolina.

"There is no reason for me not to trust everything I'm doing," said Spieth, who ended a nearly four-year victory drought in San Antonio the week before finishing third at the Masters. "At this point, I've got an opportunity to contend here, and if I can get myself a chance on Sunday, that is the best prep for this tournament and also next week."

Burns and Spieth already have spots in the PGA. Lee, who has never won on the PGA TOUR, doesn't. A Nelson victory would put the 29-year-old South Korean in the field.

Hideki Matsuyama shot 70 and was right on the Nelson's record-low cut line at 6 under in his first appearance since becoming the first Japanese winner at the Masters. Jon Rahm, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 3, shot 69 and was 7 under.

Masters runner-up Will Zalatoris, playing not far from where he grew up on a course he knows well, joined Matsuyama at 6 under. The 24-year-old birdied two of his last four holes for a 68.

The Nelson moved to TPC Craig Ranch after last year's COVID-19 cancellation, which followed two years at Trinity Forest links course in Dallas. Before that, the Nelson spent more than 30 years at the Four Seasons resort in Irving.

TPC Craig Ranch's debut coincided with Lee Westwood's first appearance in either Dallas-area tournament. The 48-year-old Englishman, who hasn't played Colonial in nearby Fort Worth, shot a 64 and was 9 under. Westwood wanted to see his daughter in Florida -- and didn't want to go into the PGA without having played in a month.

"I thought maybe, you know, try a new experience," said Westwood, who opened his second round on the back nine and birdied five of the first six holes. "I don't want to call it prep for next week, but I prefer to go into a major championship being competitive the week before."