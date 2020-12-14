  • DAILY WRAP-UP

    Kim wins U.S. Women's Open debut with record-tying comeback

  • A Lim Kim carded a 4-under 68 in the final round of the U.S. Women&apos;s Open. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)A Lim Kim carded a 4-under 68 in the final round of the U.S. Women's Open. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)