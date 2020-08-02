Werenski wins first PGA TOUR title at Barracuda Championship

TRUCKEE, Calif. -- Richy Werenski holed a flop shot from the fairway on the par-4 16th for a five-point eagle and birdied the last for a one-point victory over Troy Merritt on Sunday in the Barracuda Championship.

Werenski won for the first time on the PGA TOUR, scoring 13 points in the final round on Tahoe Mountain Club's Old Greenwood Course -- the first-time venue after 21 years at Montreux Golf and Country Club. The 28-year-old former Georgia Tech player won the event three years after losing to Chris Stroud on the second hole of a playoff.

"It's huge," Werenski said. "I've been playing well for I feel like the last couple of months, but to get a win, I mean, that's huge. I got a couple seconds and everything, so it just helps my confidence a lot. Now I know I'm good enough, and now we're going to go make a good move for the FedExCup Playoffs."

The fifth straight first-time winner in the TOUR's lone modified Stableford scoring event, Werenski earned a spot next week in the PGA Championship in San Francisco. He and Merritt, also in the field next week at TPC Harding Park, secured spots in the U.S. Open in September at Winged Foot.

Werenski finished with 39 points, with players getting eight points for albatross, five for eagle, two for birdie, zero for par, minus-one for bogey and minus-three for double bogey or worse.

"I knew I needed a big day and then I started off with a bogey, which wasn't good," Werenski said. "Just wasn't in a great rhythm early on in the round, but did a good job of just kind of snapping out of it, stopped trying on every shot, stick with my game plan and just try and make as many birdies as we could."

His flop shot on 16 landed in the fringe and raced across the green and into the cup.

