Matsuyama goes low in opening round of THE PLAYERS

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Last weekend, two hours away at Bay Hill, was not a pleasant one for Hideki Matsuyama.

On Saturday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, he shot an 8-over 80, the worst third-round score in his PGA TOUR career. He followed it up with a 5-over 77 on Sunday. Not exactly the kind of bounce-back the Japanese star was hoping for, albeit admittedly in brutally tough scoring conditions.

The bounce-back, instead, came Thursday in the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship.

Finishing with a flourish on his final hole, Matsuyama tied the course record at TPC Sawgrass, shooting a 9-under 63 to take the first-round lead midway Thursday, two shots ahead of Harris English and Christiaan Bezuidenhout in scoring conditions at the Stadium Course that were much more favorable than last week.

RELATED: Matsuyama ties course record | The toughest tournament to defend | Pros expect 'weird experience' at PLAYERS

The conditions, however, will get much more surreal starting Friday after the PGA TOUR announced that fans will not be allowed for the final three rounds due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic . The policy will continue through the Valero Texas Open.

But at least for one day this week, those who were following Matsuyama saw him at his best. Starting off the 10th tee, he opened his round with four consecutive birdies before his only stumble of the day at the par-5 16th when he found the water and bogeyed the hole. He answered with four birdies after making the turn, before knocking his 3-wood second shot from 293 yards at the par-5 ninth to 25 feet, then draining the putt for eagle.