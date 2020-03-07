Hatton survives tough conditions to lead Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Hatton was at 6-under 210, the highest 54-hole score to lead at Bay Hill since Ben Crenshaw in 1993.

Max Homa played early -- no advantage on this day with wind and cold air that felt more like the West Coast -- and made double bogey on the 18th hole that ruined a tremendous round. He had to settle for 70. By the end of the day, it was the only score under par.

The average score was 75.91, the highest for any round at Bay Hill since it was 76.29 in the second round in 1983. It was the highest round at Bay Hill after the cut since it was 78.84 in the final round of 1980. That also was the last time no one broke 70.

Palmer loved a hard test and surely would have given this day a thumbs-up.

As for the players? That depends on who was asked, and particularly what they shot.

Brooks Koepka played his final four holes in even par for an 81, his highest score on the PGA TOUR, surpassing the 80 he shot in the second round at Muirfield in the 2013 Open Championship.

Patrick Reed, who started the day three shots out of the lead, was still in the mix until two shots in the hazard on the 11th hole for a triple bogey. He three-putted for a double bogey on the 15th. And then it got ugly on the par-5 16th when his second shot from a bunker rifled through a tree and into the water.

There was carnage everywhere.

Sung Kang was the only player to reach 8 under for the day. He started out in a tie with Hatton and was holding his own until hitting his tee shot and his approach into the water for a triple bogey. He went out-of-bounds with his final tee shot and closed with another triple bogey for a 78. He still was only five shots behind.

Only eight players remained under par.

Leishman has rarely been more thrilled with a round at even par -- two bogeys, two birdies, 14 pars. He had to make sure that's what he scored.

"I actually added my score up and kind of did a double-take," Leishman said. "It added up to 72 and it felt like I shot 65. So yeah, it was really tough. The greens were firm, fast. It was exactly how you wanted the golf course to play, really. Par was a great score, and hopefully I can play like that again tomorrow."

McIlroy got off to a rough start -- or so he thought -- with a bogey on No. 2 and having to make an 18-footer from the fringe for par on the next hole. He didn't birdie two par 5s with an iron in his hand for his second shot.