Steele leads by one at The Honda Classic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. -- Brendan Steele made a couple of big mistakes down the stretch, and still was good enough to grab the outright lead at the midpoint of The Honda Classic.

Related: Leaderboard | Koepka and Fowler miss cut at The Honda Classic

Steele shot a 3-under 67 on Friday, getting to 5 under for the week and putting himself a shot clear of J.T. Poston (69), Lee Westwood (69) and Luke Donald (66) after the second round at PGA National.

This is Steele's ninth time playing the Honda and the first time he's ended any round at PGA National with the lead. He missed the cut last year by 10 shots, but most of what he's doing so far this year has worked -- that is, until he made bogey on two of his last three holes Friday.

"My first few years here I couldn't quite figure it out," Steele said. "I thought maybe it wasn't a good course for me. ... I don't feel like it's a course you can just jump out your first time and have it nailed. You have to see it in all the different winds and conditions that you have."

The cut was 3 over, and most of the biggest names in the field aren't sticking around for the weekend. Among them: Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose and defending champion Keith Mitchell. Koepka shot a 4-over 74 for the second consecutive day and missed the cut by five shots. Fowler (68) missed an eagle putt at the par-5 18th that would have gotten him to the weekend and fell a shot shy, Rose (74) was 6 over and missed by three shots, while Mitchell (72) missed by five shots.

"You can rack up some big numbers pretty quick," Koepka said.

Steele had a chance to take an even bigger lead into the weekend.

The famed Bear Trap, PGA National's stretch of holes 15-17, has never been overly kind to Steele -- who was 26 over on those three holes in 31 rounds on that triumvirate before Friday. But his tee ball on the par-3 15th went around the back of the hole before lipping out and stopping inches shy of an ace, and he followed that up with another birdie on the par-3 17th.