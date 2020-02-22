Thomas takes lead at World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

MEXICO CITY -- Justin Thomas has done just about everything at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship except win.



Even with a one-shot lead going into the final round, Saturday was enough of a reminder that no lead is safe at Chapultepec Golf Club and nothing comes easily.

Thomas was five shots behind while playing the par-5 sixth hole. He was three shots ahead when he walked off the 15th green with a two-putt birdie. He wound up with a 6-under 65 -- bogeys at the start and finish of his round, eight birdies and solid golf in between.

Patrick Reed also made bogey on the 18th hole for a 67 that cost him a share of the lead, while Erik van Rooyen of South Africa chipped in for the fourth time this week and posted a 67. They were one shot behind.

Jon Rahm, 3 over through his opening eight holes of this World Golf Championships event, started the third round 10 shots out of the lead and wound up in the penultimate group, four shots behind. He opened with six birdies in seven holes. He made a hole-in-one on the 17th. And he shot 61 to break the course record and his own record as a pro.

"I've been close a couple of times," Thomas said. "I definitely feel like I have a little bit of unfinished business here. There's a lot of great players that are going to be breathing down Patrick and I and everybody's necks. I know I need to play well tomorrow. But I know I want it."