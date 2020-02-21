DeChambeau shoots 63, leads World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship by one

Hideki Matusyama was 9 under for his round through 15 holes and had a 20-footer birdie attempt from the fringe on the par-3 seventh. He missed that 3 feet to the left, then missed the next one. He bogeyed the next hole, too, and had to settle for a 64. That left him at 9-under 133, along with Thomas, who had to settle for a 66.

McIlroy wasn't so fortunate. Staked to a two-shot lead at the start of the day, he opened with eight straight pars, didn't make a birdie until his 12th hole and fell six shots behind at one point. Two birdies at the end gave him a 69 and was only three shots behind.

"I made eight pars in a row, and then it's like, `OK, you're either going to make a birdie or a bogey. What's going to come first?' And I ended up making bogey," McIlroy said. "There's a long way to go."

DeChambeau can use all the science he wants with calculations for altitude and air density. The difference for him on this day wasn't that difficult to figure out.

"I just made a lot of putts today," he said.

His big run began on the 18th hole with a 15-foot birdie putt. He got up-and-down from short of the green on the reachable par-4 first hole, made a 15-footer on the net hole, added a few birdies inside 6 feet, and then made a 25-foot birdie. That apparently wasn't enough.

His tee shot on the 223-yard seventh hole with a green fronted by water went toward the back of the putting surface, leaving DeChambeau a downhill putt that is tough to lag. His putt was perfect pace, and a perfect line, as it turned out.