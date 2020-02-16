Scott wins by two at The Genesis Invitational

Rory McIlroy was tied for the lead when he went long on the fifth, took two flop shots to get on the green and then compounded the error with a three-putt triple bogey. McIlroy never recovered. His tee shot on the par-3 sixth went on the wrong side of the bunker in the middle of the green, leading to another bogey. He closed with a 73 and tied for fifth.

Harold Varner III, looking for his first PGA TOUR victory, was tied for the lead until he tried to hammer a 3-wood on the reachable 10th hole and chunked it so bad it barely reached the fairway, traveling a mere 129 yards. That led to double bogey, and he made bogey on the par-5 11th to fall out of contention. His day ended by missing a 3-foot par putt that gave him a 74 to finish out of the top 10.

Tiger Woods had his problems, too, but he was never in contention.

Woods played a five-hole stretch late in his round at 5 over and shot 77 to finish last among the 68 players who made the cut. It was the first time Woods has finished last alone since the Memorial in 2015.

"Good news, I hit every ball forward, not backwards, a couple sideways," Woods said.

Matt Kuchar, who started the final round tied with Scott and McIlroy, birdied the par-5 opening hole and didn't make another until the 17th when it was too late. He shot 72 and tied for second with Sung Kang (69) and Scott Brown (68).

The clincher for Scott was his 10-foot birdie putt on the par-5 17th that gave him a two-shot margin, and when he knocked in his par putt on the 18th, he stood back and thrust his right fist in the air.