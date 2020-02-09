Taylor wins AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for second PGA TOUR victory

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. -- Nick Taylor had more trouble with the wind than he did with Phil Mickelson. The Canadian managed both just fine Sunday and won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for his second career PGA TOUR victory.

With the gallery eager to see Mickelson add a record sixth victory at Pebble Beach, Taylor showed plenty of moxie in building a five-shot lead at the turn and then holding on when 40 mph gusts blasted the Monterey Peninsula.

He closed with a 2-under 70 for a four-shot victory over Kevin Streelman (68). Mickelson, who closed within two shots with four holes to play, shot 74 and finished alone in third. He has won, been runner-up twice and finished third in his last four starts at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Taylor won in his fourth start as a PGA TOUR rookie at the 2015 Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi, at the time an opposite-field event. He went 146 starts on the PGA TOUR until his next victory, and it was a big one.

The victory gets him into the Masters Tournament for the first time, along with the PGA Championship up the coast at TPC Harding Park in May. In his sixth year on TOUR, Taylor has played only two majors as a professional.

"That was amazing," Taylor said. "I believed I could do it because I've done it before. But to do it in that fashion, playing with Phil, gives me a lot of confidence going forward."

Taylor started the final round with a one-shot lead over Mickelson, and they were tied after Lefty got up-and-down from a bunker on the par-5 second.

Seven holes later, Taylor had a five-shot lead.

He holed a 15-foot birdie putt on the fourth, a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-3 fifth, and then he holed a bunker shot for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole, the kind of short-game shot everyone expected out of Mickelson.