Morikawa handles wind to lead Sony Open in Hawaii by two

HONOLULU -- The wind blew so hard that palm trees looked as though they were made of rubber. The Pacific looked angrier than usual. Some of the sights Thursday at the Sony Open in Hawaii made it clear that playing golf in Hawaii was no vacation.

Collin Morikawa managed better than everyone. He learned enough about the wind last week on Maui to cope with it on Oahua, getting through the relentless 30 mph win without a bogey for a 5-under 65 and a two-shot lead.

"It's tough out here," Morikawa said. "If you have a 20-foot birdie putt, you've got to factor in the wind, the rain, everything. So playing last week got me prepared for today in the wind, and I look forward to the next few days."

Ryan Palmer was among four players at 67, with Marc Leishman and Corey Conners among those at 68.

Justin Thomas, who won a playoff last week in Kapalua, struggled early in the wind and had to keep it together for a 72. A year ago, that might have been the first step toward a weekend off. On this day, it was inside the cut line.

Maui was hard work in the wind. This week might be worse because Waialae is so exposed.

"Not exactly what you're looking for after a week like last week," Thomas said. "Just trying to find something where it's easy to get in play and on the green. It was a grind, which was what last week was, so it was really hard to stay focused. Felt like I didn't do a good job of that to start, but then played pretty well the last 13 or so holes."

A year ago, Adam Svensson of Canada opened with a 61, and all that gave him was a one-shot lead. Seventy-five players broke par. This year was a little different. Only 30 players broke par when play was suspended by darkness. The scoring average was 72.04, compared with 69.64 in the opening round last year.