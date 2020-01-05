Thomas wins in playoff at Sentry Tournament of Champions

Reed had 8 feet for birdie and hit it too hard, leading to a two-putt par and Thomas victory.

"For some reason, I was supposed to win this week," Thomas said. "I got very lucky to even have that putt."

Thomas jumped into the top spot in the FedExCup standings with the win. He closed with a 4-under 69 after bogeys on two of his last three holes and won for the third time in his last six starts on the PGA TOUR. It was his 12th career victory, one more than Jordan Spieth and the most of any active player under 30.

Thomas played the 18th hole four times, and mostly had his head bowed and hat removed, waiting for the end that never came.

Thomas hit a terrible tee shot in regulation, and the 3-wood that followed didn't carry the knee-high vegetation. He took a penalty drop, hit wedge to 8 feet and missed the par putt. Schauffele, who closed with a 70, hit the green in two and had 35 feet for eagle. The 30 mph gusts helped to send his first putt 7 feet by the hole, and he missed the birdie putt in his bid to become the first player in 10 years to win back-to-back at Kapalua.

Schauffele was eliminated after the first hole when he three-putted from 100 feet away at the front of the green, leaving his first putt 20 feet short.

"I should have won the tournament," said Schauffele, bidding to become the first back-to-back winner at Kapalua in 10 years. "J.T. was right there. But under the circumstances, I should have closed it out. I did everything I was supposed to until the last moment."

Reed made an early run and matched the low score of the tournament with a 66. He was never part of the lead until nearly an hour after he made a 20-foot birdie putt on the final hole. He finished at 14-under 278, which looked as though it would not be good enough.